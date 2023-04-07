The Atlee and Hanover girls battled it out atop the Class 4, Region B championship meet, and L.C. Bird's boys won their fourth consecutive Class 5 team title to highlight the 2022 outdoor track and field season around the Richmond area.

The Raiders' Jada Foreman, now at the University of Southern California, and the Skyhawks' Jayson Ward, now competing for South Carolina, took home All-Metro outdoor athletes of the year honors.

Here's a look around at the local programs that returned preview forms to the Times-Dispatch as the 2023 outdoor track and field season hits its stride.

VISAA

Senior Penn State recruit Gabi Deglau is set be a force at shot put and discus for Collegiate's girls in coach Beth Kondorossy's 15th year at the helm. The Cougars finished second in the LIS and VISAA Division I last year. Distance maven Rosie Ferrell, just an eighth grader, will add a lot to Collegiate's distance crew this spring, Kondorossy said. Freshman Emily Beggerow is set to play a key role, she excels in the 200 and 400. Senior MK Myers is a strong 1600 and 3200 runner, she joins Ferrell to lead a standout distance group. Azaria Bailey was the LIS pole vault champ in the winter indoor season, Kondorossy expects big things from her.

Cristo Rey enters its inaugural season under the guidance of coach Jeffery D. Jackson and led by senior Carrington Jones and sophomore Janiya Reavis, both standouts on their club team East End Lightning. Jones ran the 100, 200 and 400 and was part of a 4x100 relay team at the AAU National meet during the indoor season, and his relay team placed in the top eight nationally. Jackson is excited about Jones' potential to quickly make a name for his Cristo Rey program.

Christopher Christian enters his first year leading a Trinity Episcopal program that had several state and national qualifiers last season. The Titans' boys 4x100 relay team are the reigning VISAA champs, and junior Lilly Versen won the long jump in 2022. Christian said his group is still fairly young but growing in experience and knowledge every day. Football standouts Terrance Edwards and Cornell Allen won the boys 4x200 indoor relay alongside juniors William Hoffler (100, 200) and Nathan Sims (long jump, triple jump, 100, 200, 400). All members of that team will be key contributors in the outdoor season. Junior thrower Cooper Gardiner had a strong showing at indoor states. Lilly Versen is among the state's top jumpers. Freshman Lucy Versen (200, 400) and senior Sarah Coleman (800, 3200) are also set to play key parts in the Titans' success.

Class 6

James River sophomore Lilly Ver Beek finished second at indoor states in the long and triple jumps while placing fifth in the 55 meters. She's a big piece of a youth movement for the Rapids girls, with about 75% of the team made up of underclassmen. Freshman Bailey Richardson made a big impact on relay teams during indoor season and will look to do the same this spring. Freshman Tia Neblett has already set the school shot put record in practice, and qualified for states and national during indoor season. Lily Grace Hester contributes senior leadership, she won the region indoor title in the 3200, finished fifth in that event at states and set a school record with her third-place finish in the 3200 at New Balance Nationals.

The James River boys are led by seniors Jacob Garnett and Zach Stevens plus junior Quinn Parrish. Stevens and Parrish are both distance standouts who excel in the 1600 and 3200, while Garnett is a sprinter who will be strong in the 100, 200 and 4x100 relay. Parish has set multiple school records and finished second in the state in both the 1600 and 3200 to cap his indoor season. Sophomore Justin Madison and junior Wes DeJarnette are coming off strong indoor seasons, they'll excel in the 800 / 1600 and 1600 / 3200, respectively. Senior jumper Don Weaver is also set to play a key role for a Rapids team that has added a significant amount of young talent, boding well for the future.

Class 5

Coach BJ Revis takes over a Douglas Freeman program that finished third and fifth in the Region 5C girls and boys indoor team standings, respectively. Revis said the indoor season was successful for his program. Senior Miles Figart and junior Elizabeth Robinson are both top contenders in the 400, Revis said. Figart is nationally ranked in the 500, and was the Region 5C champ in that event for the indoor season while finishing fourth at states. Robinson was also the 500 champ at indoor regionals. Senior Ben Coker is a region long jump champion. And juniors Merrick Mock, Charlotte Gardner (1600, 3200) and Ian Gilstrap are strong runners who will play key roles in team success.

Midlothian turns the page on the Stan Morgan era following the retired coach's three-plus decades in charge and 14 state championships across cross country and track and field. Coaches Nick Davis, Mario Cooper and Ashley Brown take the helm of a Trojans group that placed 23rd in the girls team standings at the Class 5 meet and 29th in the boys team standings. The Midlo girls had a strong indoor season highlighted by a state title in the 4x400 relay and runner-up finish in the 4x800. Senior Kylie Bonser, junior Christian Lanier and sophomores Gabrielle Jones, Alannah Runge and Elise Graves are all set to feature. Lanier is a strong hurdler, and Bonser will be looking to cap a standout four-year career.

Class 4

Robert Cook enters his second year in charge of a Powhatan program that gained lots of beneficial experience last year with a roster composed mostly of underclassmen. The Indians are still fairly young, Cook said, though he added that last year was a great rebuilding season. Powhatan has about 50 athletes, including just seven seniors. Juniors Mayson Jenkins (400, 800) and Leyla Sakrisson (shot put, discus) qualified for the state meet during the indoor season. New throwing coach Asher Timberlake is a Powhatan alum, Cook is excited about the effect he'll have on the Indians throwers. Senior Richard Huber (shot put, discus), and sophomores Elizabeth Weimer (800, 1600, 3200), Jackson Morris (400, 200, 100) and Torie Nash (long jump, triple jump) will play prominent roles.

Class 3

In his 10th year coaching Colonial Heights' boys, Darrell Jackson is enthused about the experience his squad gained in the indoor season. Senior Ryan Ayi-Bamah will feature in the 400 meters. Fellow seniors Christian Belmartin and Marcelle Hill excel in the 100 / 200 and long / triple jumps, respectively. And junior All-Metro football standout Kenyez Mungro-Johnson is a force in the 100.

Strong veteran leadership combined with some fresh young talent has fourth-year coach Stephen Ferguson excited about the prospects for Goochland's boys and girls. The Bulldogs will lean on strong sprinters and jumpers, plus a few standout throwers, though Ferguson added that his squad may want for distance depth outside of a few strong runners. Junior Leilani Burgess will lead the in the sprints and jumping events. Junior Jack Alston is a strong sprinter, and sophomore Mia Hyman is a standout thrower. Juniors Kaden Nitsch and Megan Reid lead the distance group. And senior athlete Wyatt Davis will contribute as well.

Today in sports history: April 7 1946: Herman Keiser edges Ben Hogan by one stroke to win Masters 1951: Ben Hogan wins the Masters by two strokes over Robert Riegel. 1963: Jack Nicklaus, 23, becomes youngest golfer to win Masters 1985: New Jersey’s Herschel Walker rushes for USFL-record 233 yards 2003: Carmelo Anthony leads Syracuse to NCAA championship 2007: Vince Carter, Jason Kidd first teammates with triple-doubles in same game 2008: Kansas grinds out overtime win in NCAA title game 2009: UConn routs Louisville to capture sixth women's basketball title 2010: Don Nelson sets NBA career record for victories by coach 2014: UConn wins second NCAA title in four years, beating Kentucky's freshmen 2015: Geno Auriemma ties UCLA’s John Wooden for the most titles in college basketball 2016: Golden State becomes second team to win 70 games in season 2016: Ernie Els records sextuple bogey, worst score on first hole of Masters