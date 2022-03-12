Parker, John Marshall sizzle on way to Class 2 state title

For 3 minutes and 44 seconds Saturday afternoon in the Class 2 boys’ basketball state title game, Dennis Parker Jr. seemed like fortune incarnate.

The 6-foot-6 1/2 (6-7 in shoes, he said), 200-pound John Marshall junior guard scored 11 points in that third quarter span — nine on 3-pointers, including a requisite “heat check” shot in front of his team’s bench.

It, of course, went in.

“This is like, I do anything that my mind sets to,” said Parker, who also had two rebounds and an assist in that stretch while making 2 of 3 free throws, his only miss coming after getting fouled on a 3-pointer, which also went in.

“So if I feel like I need to hit more 3s — I ain’t make as many last game — then I get in the gym early in the morning or late nights to make sure I get right it and perfect for the game.”

Saturday at the Siegel Center, he was pretty close.

Parker scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — both game highs — to lead John Marshall in a typically overwhelming showing as the Justices routed Radford 82-43 for their ninth state title in program history and fourth since coach Ty White took over in 2010.

“We’re a deep team and we’re athletic as ever,” White said. “We try to throw as many bodies at the other team as we can, and we got our hands on a lot of balls today, and it turned into a lot of good offense for us.”

Sophomore guard Damon “Redd” Thompson had 17 points and seven assists for the Justices (22-4), making 5 of 6 3-pointers and shooting 6 of 8 overall. Senior guard Reggie Robertson added 10 points and seven rebounds, and Marshall shot 48.4% (31 for 64) from the floor, making 52% of its 3-point attempts (13 for 25).

“It’s kind of hard to compare this group to any of the other groups,” said White, whose team opened the game on a 12-1 run. “... It’s a rich history at John Marshall, and a lot of guys put a lot of work in that gym [and] paved the way for these young people. These young people, right here, are special in their own right, and I think today they’re getting their flowers. I’m proud of them.”

The Justices’ performance reminded Radford’s Rick Cormany, a 40-year coaching veteran whose program has won seven state titles, of a game he coached a long time ago.

“At the end of the third quarter,” Cormany said, “I thought the game was over and went over and shook the coach’s hand, and we still had a quarter to play.”

That sort of forgetfulness would not have been out of place Saturday.

Up by 16 to start the second half, John Marshall pushed its lead to an insurmountable 31 by the end of the third quarter. It had led by double digits since going up by 12 with 2:40 left in the first half. It was on a Parker 3-pointer.

“He’s been that guy for us all year long,” White said of Parker, a Division I recruit. “He shot it really well today.”

For the game, the Justices held sharpshooting Radford (20-5) — led by sophomore guard Landen Clark, who had 16 points, including five 3-pointers — to just 32.7% (16 for 49) shooting and 30.4% (7 for 23) on 3-pointers.

John Marshall never trailed and eased its way to greater and greater leads throughout the game while scoring in just about every way — 3s, layups, dunks, fast breaks, fast breaks into dunks — and the Justices really put it away during Parker’s seemingly charmed almost-4-minute run in the third quarter.

“I already knew, going out on the floor, that I couldn’t go out half-stepping,” said Parker, who made 6 of 8 3s. “Earlier this week, I didn’t have the best game, so throughout the week, I got to get my body right, prepare myself, make sure my mind was right, stepping out on that floor.”

White said Parker, who has a 6-11 wingspan, trains three mornings a week with former Virginia Military Institute star Reggie Williams, who twice led the NCAA in scoring and played in the NBA. Parker started working with Williams this year.

“Reggie came and seen us play Dennis’ freshman year and asked about him,” said White, who’s known Williams, a Prince George High graduate, for years. “He said, ‘How old is he?’ And I was like, ‘He’s a freshman,’ and he said, ‘He’s going to be really good.’”

John Marshall 16 26 29 11 — 82

Radford 10 16 14 3 — 43

John Marshall — Thompson 17, Moore 4, Robertson 10, Parker 24, Stinson 9, Sookins 0, Cordes 6, Bailey 4, Mak. Hill 0, Dark 8. Totals 31-64 7-10 82.

Radford — Clark 16, Cormany 8, Kelly 11, Wesley 6, Mitchell 2, Prioleau 0, Eaves 0, Kanipe 0, Henderson 0. Totals 16-49 4-9 43.