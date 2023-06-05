At the The Jefferson Hotel on Monday night, a number of all-stars took the stage. It is a word to which program director Jacki Quinlan referred quite a bit.

John Marshall’s Dennis Parker Jr. and Hanover’s Alli Crytser were named the Richmond Times-Dispatch/Sports Backers Scholar Athletes of the Year, and Quinlan announced the program will be changing next year — becoming one that strengthens relationships and builds an active living community in Richmond.

“We don’t really get to know the kids beyond giving them scholarship support,” Quinlan said. “We don’t really develop a relationship with them. We could be doing much more. These kids are amazing … We could be doing so much more in terms of getting to know these future leaders.”

The program will transform into Active Living Leadership (ALL Stars) beginning with next year’s class.

This year’s winners continued a tradition that has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships over its 32 years.

Crytser took home the award surrounded by her family and friends, who grinned ear-to-ear as the Georgetown cross country and track commit walked to the stage. Crytser herself was nothing but thankful.

“It’s really great,” Crytser said. “It’s very exciting to win it especially because there were so many great really accomplished people here.”

Parker Jr. took home the award for the boys. The North Carolina State commit was not in attendance Monday, as he is already enrolled in classes in Raleigh.

The John Marshall High School graduate made a video, where he thanked his family and friends and noted just how important Richmond is to him.

Currently, student-athletes are nominated by their schools, and a selection committee, composed of people from The Times-Dispatch, Sports Backers, and other sponsors, selects the top 10 boys and girls as finalists and the winners.

In the new program, accepted students earn scholarships, learn skills through community service and educational programs, and gain access to a network of leaders.

The program is not changing completely — Quinlan still wants to honor Arthur Ashe, the first guest speaker at the banquet back in 1992, and wants to have an occasion to celebrate the student-athletes. All 20 participants will receive $2,500 in scholarships if they meet the requirements, along with additional awards that come with additional scholarship money. The hope, though, is that the scholar-athletes can “get more out of it than money,” Quinlan said.

“I love working with youth, but I haven’t been able to do much through the existing Scholar-Athlete program,” Quinlan said. “This really opens the door for us to … get them pouring into our community and to help them see different avenues that they can do that through.”

Quinlan stressed the importance of active living and its role in the development of the program. Through ALL Stars, participants will get a gauge of the importance of an active lifestyle and can reflect that on the community. Every student will volunteer with at least one active living organization.

At the end of the year-long program, the participants will find a community on which they want to focus and will base their capstone project on it. That project summarizes the program as a whole as well, Quinlan said.

“Regardless of what your role is in life after you graduate, you can contribute to our community and be vibrant and active,” Quinlan said. “There’s so much a community can do to make active living more easy, depending on where you live. There’s such a big picture when it comes to active living.”

This year’s winners demonstrated that.

Cryster sports an appearance in the Nike Outdoor Nationals and is a six-time state champion. She holds several records for Hanover High School, finishes her career as one of the best runners in the state and has a 4.55 grade-point average.

She said she is thankful for her family, friends and, above all, her teammates for helping her reach this point in her career.

“It’s nice that all of the things I do have paid off,” Crytser said, “in the classroom, athletically. Being recognized for those things means a lot.

“It’s a really nice way to end my high school career,” she said.

The basketball star ended his prep years as the top-ranked player in Virginia and sports a 5.0-grade point average. Parker Jr. was also nominated for Gatorade Player of the Year.

He repeated it again and again in the video — he is proud to be a scholar-athlete in Richmond.

“It means a lot,” Parker Jr. said in the video, with a big smile.