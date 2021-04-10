Passing game helps Monacan turn back Patrick Henry in 4B football semifinals

Monacan coach Jim Henderson set an aggressive tone on the first drive, going for it on fourth-and-7 at the Chiefs' 43. Hensley found McLeod for 10 yards.

Then Budu made a terrific catch of a ball that was deflected on the 62-yard completion, setting up Jefferson’s 2-yard TD run.

The Patriots used the legs of quarterback Jordan Allen and back James Epps to tie the game.

Monacan regained the lead when Hensley dropped a ball over coverage into McLeod’s hands for a 29-yard TD.

McLeod had five catches for 70 yards. Pettus had seven for 82 yards.

“That’s what makes our passing game so strong,” said McLeod, who also had an interception. “Everyone in our receiving corps can do something with the ball, get down the field and get under it.”

The Chiefs increased the lead to 21-7 after Domonic Moreno forced a fumble on a sack and Daveon Gray recovered it in PH territory. Hensley found Pettus open for the 40-yard TD. He’s scored at least one touchdown in every game.

Getting good protection from his offensive line for the most part, Hensley completed his first nine passes in a penalty-filled contest. He went into the game with 1,182 yards, 13 TDs and two interceptions.