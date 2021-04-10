Passing game helps Monacan turn back Patrick Henry in 4B football semifinals

When he put up his Twitter account after his junior season, Monacan High senior quarterback Tyler Hensley included a hashtag: #TheBombSquad.
The Chiefs have multiple dimensions on offense. They can run behind back Keshawn Jefferson. And they can throw it all over the field with Hensley and a stable of fast receivers.
They like to wind up and throw it deep, too, something they did several times in a 28-19 victory over Patrick Henry in a battle of unbeaten teams in the Class 4, Region B semifinals Saturday at Monacan.
Top-seeded Monacan (7-0) will play No. 2 King George (7-0) in the region championship game next week. The game tentatively is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Monacan.
Hensley connected on a 29-yard TD pass to Elijah McLeod, a 40-yard TD pass to Kyjuan Pettus, and a 62-yard pass to Victor Budu that set up a touchdown.
He finished 17 of 21 for 232 yards, with three TDs and one interception. He had two TD passes to McLeod.
“We want to throw deep,” Hensley said. “I thought [The Bomb Squad] was a fitting name.
“My favorite thing is to throw deep, but we can do anything.”
Patrick Henry (6-1) took away Monacan’s running game early. So the Chiefs did the other thing and went to the air.
Monacan coach Jim Henderson set an aggressive tone on the first drive, going for it on fourth-and-7 at the Chiefs' 43. Hensley found McLeod for 10 yards.
Then Budu made a terrific catch of a ball that was deflected on the 62-yard completion, setting up Jefferson’s 2-yard TD run.
The Patriots used the legs of quarterback Jordan Allen and back James Epps to tie the game.
Monacan regained the lead when Hensley dropped a ball over coverage into McLeod’s hands for a 29-yard TD.
McLeod had five catches for 70 yards. Pettus had seven for 82 yards.
“That’s what makes our passing game so strong,” said McLeod, who also had an interception. “Everyone in our receiving corps can do something with the ball, get down the field and get under it.”
The Chiefs increased the lead to 21-7 after Domonic Moreno forced a fumble on a sack and Daveon Gray recovered it in PH territory. Hensley found Pettus open for the 40-yard TD. He’s scored at least one touchdown in every game.
Getting good protection from his offensive line for the most part, Hensley completed his first nine passes in a penalty-filled contest. He went into the game with 1,182 yards, 13 TDs and two interceptions.
“He loves chucking it deep, and I love calling plays chucking it deep,” Henderson said. “That’s a match made in heaven. The kicker is it would be a lot better if we didn’t get first-and-30 or second-and-25 and wouldn’t be in a lot of situations where we had to do that.”
Patrick Henry, turning some short passes into long gains and pounding away with its running game, scored on Allen’s 9-yard run on the opening drive of the second half to cut Monacan’s lead to 21-13.
A 33-yard run from Jefferson (18 carries, 110 yards) helped get the Chiefs to the PH 10 on the ensuing possession. Hensley scrambled around before humming a bullet to McLeod in the back of the end zone for a TD.
Patrick Henry didn’t let Monacan get comfortable. The Patriots put together an 89-yard TD drive, capped by Allen’s 1-yard run. PH went for the 2-point conversion. After being backed up by a false start, Allen was taken down well short by Jefferson.
A last-gasp drive reached the Monacan 10 with 1:05 left. Allen was sacked by Danny Johnson on third down, pushing the ball back to the 19, and a field goal attempt was blocked by Lloyd Williams.
Allen had 63 yards rushing and was 7 of 13 passing for 186 yards with an interception. Epps had 70 yards rushing, and Camden Byrd was a force on both sides of the ball. He had four catches for 104 yards and three carries for 14 yards.
Patrick Henry 0 7 6 6 - 19
Monacan 7 14 7 0 - 28
Mon – Jefferson 2 run (Walls kick)
PH – Epps 2 run (Dorsey kick)
Mon – McLeod 29 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
Mon – Pettus 40 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
PH – Allen 9 run (kick failed)
Mon – McLeod 10 pass from Hensley (Walls kick)
PH – Allen 1 run (run failed)
Rushing
PH – Epps 18-70, Allen 16-63, Mines 5-31, Byrd 3-14; Mon – Jefferson 18-110, L. Wells 5-26, Hensley 2-1.
Passing
PH – Allen 7-13-186-0-1; Mon – Hensley 17-21-232-3-1
Receiving
PH -- Byrd 4-104, Sikkar 1-47, Berry 2-35; Mon – Pettus 7-82, McLeod 5-70, Budu 1-62, G. Wells 1-15, Jefferson 3-3.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd