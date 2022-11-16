Patrick Henry and Maggie Walker boys, Glen Allen and James River boys to square off for volleyball state titles; Midlothian girls also will play for state crown

The area will have at least two boys volleyball state champs and could have a girls champ on Saturday.

Patrick Henry will try to capture its seventh consecutive boys state title when it plays Maggie Walker for the Class 4 crown in an all-area matchup Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Siegel Center.

The Patriots advanced to the title game by beating Matoaca 25-13, 25-18, 25-22 in Tuesday’s semifinals.

Maggie Walker topped Monacan in five sets: 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 23-25, 16-14. Maddox Johnson had 28 assists, 16 digs, six kills and two blocks for MW. Wood Johnson had 14 kills, 16 digs, four blocks and two aces, and Will Shepard had nine kills and three digs.

The Glen Allen boys will try for their second consecutive state title in Class 5/6. The Jaguars beat Deep Run 25-7, 25-3, 25-8 in Tuesday’s semifinals. Edwin Barrack had seven kills and two aces, Andrew Onusconich had four aces, six kills and three blocks, and Alem Dubcak had six aces, six kills and four digs.

Glen Allen will play James River in another all-area matchup for the title at noon at the Siegel Center. James River stopped Thomas Dale 25-19, 25-16, 25-19 in the semifinals.

Conor Gibbons had 15 kills for the Rapids. Tyler Alexander had eight kills and five blocks, Turner Landrum added eight kills, and Sean Gould had 31 assists.

On the girls side, Midlothian beat Massaponax 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 in the Class 5 semifinals.

The Trojans will play First Colonial (Virginia Beach) for the title Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at the Siegel Center. First Colonial advanced with a 25-16, 25-19, 25-20 victory over Cox.