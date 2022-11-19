Patrick Henry boys claim seventh consecutive state volleyball title; Glen Allen boys earn second in a row

Patrick Henry added to its record of consecutive boys state volleyball titles, taking its seventh straight championship with a 3-1 victory over familiar foe Maggie Walker Governor’s School in the Class 4 final Saturday at the Siegel Center.

In the teams’ fourth straight meeting for the crown, the Patriots took the first game 25-12. Maggie Walker claimed the second game 25-22, but Patrick Henry wrapped up a streak that began in 2016 by winning 25-19 and 25-22 in the final two games.

Patrick Henry and James River are tied for the most boys championships.

In the Class 5/6 boys title game, Glen Allen won its second consecutive state title with a down-to-the-wire 3-2 victory over James River.

James River won the first game 25-20. Glen Allen won 25-20 and 26-24 in the second and third games before the Rapids tied things by winning the fourth game 25-23.

Glen Allen claimed the final game 16-14.

James River was playing its last game under coach Michael Blankenbecler, who missed part of the season after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor. He is moving with his wife to Colorado.

James River won five of its seven state titles under Blankenbecler.

The Midlothian girls were scheduled to play First Colonial for the Class 5 title Saturday night.