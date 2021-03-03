Patrick Henry boys indoor track wins first state title in school history

The Patrick Henry boys indoor track & field team won its first ever Class 4 state title Monday at Liberty University's Indoor Track Complex.
The Patriots (71 points) took nine competitors to the meet, and all of them scored, whether it be via relay or individual event.
"Every kid knew what part they had to perform," said Patriots coach Scott Brown, who completed his 22nd year coaching at the school.
"Everybody worked to the best of their ability and that's all we can ever ask for."
Scott added that, in his first season coaching the team, they had about 15 kids tryout between the boys and girls programs.
"We've slowly built into a competitive program," Scott said. He added that coaches of other sports allowing athletes, namely football and basketball players, to play multiple sports has aided the growth of his program. Scott is also the defensive coordinator for the junior varsity football team.
"PH is a family atmosphere, we want to be successful at everything we possibly can," Scott said. "So we let the kids do as much as they can do, and work together."
Pulaski County placed second with 60 points. Mechanicsville came in fifth with 35 points.
The 4x800 relay team of Jonathan Burnap, Luke Taylor, Trevor Mason and Alex Davis came in first at 8:03.03, a new Patrick Henry school record. Davis won the 500-meter dash, coming in at 1:06.7, and Taylor took top honors in the 3200 with a time of 9:19.34.
Taylor's parents, Lori and Steve Taylor, are the head track and field coaches at the University of Richmond. Scott said they were outside the building at a window watching, banging on the window in excitement as their son and his team captured top individual and collective accolades.
Scott said, since his team didn't have anyone in field events, they knew they had to take as many points as possible in the races. Of the Patriots' nine competitors, only one (Burnap) is a senior.
Shamar Williams placed second in the 55 (6.52) and seventh in the 300 (36.75); Jordan Allen placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.43); the 4x400 relay team of Burnap, Allen, Brandon Atkins and Davis placed second (3:35.08); and the 4x200 relay team of Williams, Allen, Justin Watson and C.J. Holloway came in third at 1:35.43.
"Each of those guys just gave it everything they had, and that's a special thing to see," Scott said.
Allen is also the starting quarterback on the football team.
Scott said the championship is particularly gratifying given the context surrounding this season and challenges presented by the pandemic.
"I thought Liberty University and the VHSL did a great job with putting things on," Scott said.
"The whole COVID era, just to see the smiles on the kids faces, it's almost like for a little while they forgot about everything else that's been going on in the world. We have a great group of kids that came together, watching them cheer together ... that's special to see."
The Mechanicsville team of Aaron Thomas, Christopher DeCambre, Chase Stattelman and Blake Moody won the 4x200 relay in 1:33.43.
