Patrick Henry boys indoor track wins first state title in school history

Taylor's parents, Lori and Steve Taylor, are the head track and field coaches at the University of Richmond. Scott said they were outside the building at a window watching, banging on the window in excitement as their son and his team captured top individual and collective accolades.

Scott said, since his team didn't have anyone in field events, they knew they had to take as many points as possible in the races. Of the Patriots' nine competitors, only one (Burnap) is a senior.

Shamar Williams placed second in the 55 (6.52) and seventh in the 300 (36.75); Jordan Allen placed third in the 55-meter hurdles (8.43); the 4x400 relay team of Burnap, Allen, Brandon Atkins and Davis placed second (3:35.08); and the 4x200 relay team of Williams, Allen, Justin Watson and C.J. Holloway came in third at 1:35.43.

"Each of those guys just gave it everything they had, and that's a special thing to see," Scott said.

Allen is also the starting quarterback on the football team.

Scott said the championship is particularly gratifying given the context surrounding this season and challenges presented by the pandemic.

"I thought Liberty University and the VHSL did a great job with putting things on," Scott said.