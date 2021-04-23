Patrick Henry claims historic fifth straight state title in boys volleyball

It’s not easy to find motivation for a team that has won four consecutive state championships in boys volleyball. But after a global pandemic and a major coaching change, a new group of Patrick Henry Patriots, who saw their regular season swept away in the fall, seized their opportunity.

The journey ended on their home floor Friday night, sweeping Maggie Walker Governor’s School 25-11, 31-29, 25-19 for the Class 4 state championship. The Patriots (13-1) became the first boys volleyball team in VHSL history to win five consecutive crowns.

“I was praying every night, I was begging for it,” senior Hill Sewell said of a possible return to the court. “Then I heard Wes (Bolyard) would be our coach and he’s taught us a lot of great things. It’s been a short season, but I’ve loved every second of it.”

Bolyard came to Patrick Henry during the long offseason to replace Michael Townsend, who retired in 2020 when he and his wife welcomed their second child. Bolyard watched Patrick Henry celebrate in 2019 when they defeated his Maggie Walker Green Dragons. Now, he watched the rematch unfold on the other side.

“Something I wanted to make these kids understand: four (titles) can make you cocky. If you want five, if you want six, you have to keep the pressure on,” Bolyard said.