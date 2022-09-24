Patrick Henry defense stymies Atlee as Ross helps Patriots to victory

Patrick Henry’s defense wasn’t perfect in Friday’s second-half battle versus visiting Atlee. But it sure was close.

The Patriots carried a 15-13 lead into halftime. And neither defense surrendered a point in the final 24 minutes as Patrick Henry (3-1) held off resilient Atlee (1-4) for the win.

“The defense rose up and they made the plays when they needed to tonight,” Pats coach Ken Wakefield said with a deep sigh of relief. “They finished the game for us.”

The Raiders couldn’t muster much offensively after halftime until early in the fourth quarter when the offense faced a desperation third-and-18 from its 31-yard line. That’s when junior quarterback Brooks Hollins threw a skyscraping deep ball that landed right in the lap of streaking receiver Scott Holmes.

Holmes looked to be off to the races before Patrick Henry junior cornerback Eddie Henderson made a shoestring tackle at the Patriots 13-yard line. PH then managed to hold Raiders tailback J.J. Lewis out of the end zone and forced a 30-yard missed field goal to maintain its slim lead.

“We knew we didn’t want to get them in field goal range because he’s very dangerous,” Wakefield said of Raiders kicker Zach Tschantre, who had hit both his previous two field goal tries.

The Atlee offense didn't threaten for the rest of the night, and Patrick Henry was able to ride a huge first-half performance from do-everything athlete Gracyn Ross to victory.

Ross had 44 yards and a TD on eight carries to go with 44 yards receiving on five catches. The senior also had the highlight of the night when he avoided a huge loss and outran the Raiders defense to the end zone on a third-down play on the Pats’ opening drive.

But it was his role as the holder on the ensuing extra point that was the difference on the scoreboard.

Ross fielded a botched snap off the bounce and darted inside the left pylon to give his special teams unit 2 points despite the mistake.

Raiders coach Matt Gray was dejected following his team’s third loss of the season by a field goal or less. Gray said it’s plays like Ross' that have been the difference between 1-3 and 3-1.

“He just made a play,” Gray said. "He got to the perimeter and punched it in. Little things … you never know what play’s going to make the difference until the end.”

Lewis finished the game with 125 yards rushing on 29 carries.

Patriots senior tailback Shamar Williams had 58 yards rushing on nine carries and added two catches for 17 yards. Receiver Jeremiah Grant had two catches for 20 yards and a TD.

Patrick Henry senior quarterback Jayden Brown was 9 of 17 passing for 81 yards and a TD with no interceptions. Brown also rushed seven times for 33 yards.

Junior quarterback Grayson Johnson finished with three carries and 22 important yards after being inserted on the final drive as the Patriots switched to a run-first attack to milk clock.