Patrick Henry football standout Jayden Mines headed to JMU

Also a highly accomplished student, Mines had Ivy League offers from Columbia, Dartmouth and Penn. He plans to study business or communications, and entertains the idea of entering banking and finance later on in life.

"School and education has always been something that's preached to me at home, from Day 1," Mines said.

"So I've always been pushed to do the advanced classes and things like that. As I went on, I just stayed on top of it. There was always a rule that if the school work wasn't done, then football was second. You've got to have the education first."

Mines said the pandemic has made the recruiting process more difficult, especially because many colleges have fifth or sixth-year players with remaining eligibility. So schools weren't taking as many players as they normally would out of high school classes.

Mines has been to Bridgeforth Stadium, but not for a Dukes game. He's excited to experience his future team's home field when it's full of screaming students and fans.

"I'm eager to get down there, I can't wait to witness the experience," he said. "The fanbase, it's going to be exciting."