Patrick Henry girls basketball stays undefeated by defeating Atlee on Wednesday

Both the beginning and end of this pandemic-shortened high school basketball season feel very close at hand, and some teams are only just now hitting their stride with regionals around the corner.
That's been the case this week for the Patrick Henry girls (6-0, No. 9 in the T-D Top 10). The Patriots beat Hanover 50-39 on Monday, and coach Phillip Cobb said his team is finally nearing the fitness level required for them to reach their peak form.
"I think we're just scratching the surface," Cobb said Wednesday night after his Patriots raced past host Atlee 54-40 on the strength of their transition game and leading trio.
"Everything is shortened, we didn't have much of an off-season, we didn't have much of a preseason. So we're only a couple weeks in and we're just coming together."
Junior guard Logan Nuckols (13 points), junior center Jessica Osuanah (15 points) and senior forward Ava Smith (15 points) helped Patrick Henry sprint out to a 17-4 lead in the first quarter with active team defense leading to transition opportunities.
Nuckols, the floor general, consistently led the break with astute vision. During one sequence early in the second quarter, she brought the ball up the floor on consecutive forced turnovers.
On the first, she fed Smith with a long, pinpoint bounce pass between two defenders. On the second, she lobbed one up to the 6-foot-4 Osuanah to reward her big for running the floor and stretch the lead to 23-8.
Cobb and his first team All-Region guard both said the Patriots are at their best when they communicate and commit defensively. That leads to opportunities to push the pace and spread the ball, which they were able to do early and often Wednesday.
Nuckols also showed off an array of quick crossover and hesitation dribbles, step-back jumpers and nifty finishes at the rim throughout the contest, though she wasn't forced to create her own shot often.
"Logan's our engine, she's our leader, she's one of our captains and she sort of runs the show out there," Cobb said. "She's our coach on the floor and a huge part of what we do every night."
Smith, the Patriots only senior, looks to get downhill and drive with physicality. She used Euro and hop steps to maneuver her strong frame through the lane and finish through contact with either hand, most frequently exhibiting a soft touch with her left. Cobb said she's his best defender and a key leadership presence.
Atlee had no answer for Osuanah's stature down low. Early in the fourth quarter, she grabbed three rebounds on one possession before converting one into a put back to push PH's lead to 54-31. And whenever she ran the floor in transition, Nuckols made sure the ball was there to meet her at the rim. Cobb said Osuanah has had a "breakthrough week" after she had a perfect day (5 of 5) from the field against Mechanicsville.
Returning second team All-Region honoree Kelly Ayer led the Raiders with 14 points, she featured a strong mid-range game and smooth jumper. Skye Kelvin scored all of her 11 points during a high-flying third quarter in which Atlee found its offensive rhythm and it seemed Kelvin couldn't miss.
Outside shooting threat Laci Miller added 8 points, including a first-quarter 3-pointer to stem the Patriots' early flurry. Khari Rucker scored 5, including a deep 3-pointer off glass during the third quarter, which prompted a "The bank is open!" call from the announcer.
Patrick Henry, Atlee, Hanover (2-2) and Mechanicsville (0-5) are only playing each other this season, originally scheduled for three games apiece round robin. The Patriots edged past the Hawks 41-40 on Jan. 18, but each of their other five victories have been by double figures.
Cobb said his team is running the floor more and finding their offensive mojo thanks in part to that fitness level finally being up to scratch. Now that they've cleared that hurdle, Nuckols is bullish on their outlook.
"Watch out," she warned with a laugh.
Patrick Henry 17 17 14 6 - 54
Atlee 6 6 19 9 - 40
PH: Jessica Osuanah 15, Ava Smith 15, Logan Nuckols 13, T'Niyah Baylor 4, Alicia Artist 4, Julia Dull 3. Totals: 22 8-11 54
ATL: Kelly Ayer 14, Skye Kelvin 11, Laci Miller 8, Khari Rucker 5, Kiley Katz 2. Totals: 14 9-11 40
3-points goals: PH: Nuckols 1, Dull 1; ATL: Kelvin 1, Rucker 1, Miller 1
