Patrick Henry girls basketball stays undefeated by defeating Atlee on Wednesday

Cobb and his first team All-Region guard both said the Patriots are at their best when they communicate and commit defensively. That leads to opportunities to push the pace and spread the ball, which they were able to do early and often Wednesday.

Nuckols also showed off an array of quick crossover and hesitation dribbles, step-back jumpers and nifty finishes at the rim throughout the contest, though she wasn't forced to create her own shot often.

"Logan's our engine, she's our leader, she's one of our captains and she sort of runs the show out there," Cobb said. "She's our coach on the floor and a huge part of what we do every night."

Smith, the Patriots only senior, looks to get downhill and drive with physicality. She used Euro and hop steps to maneuver her strong frame through the lane and finish through contact with either hand, most frequently exhibiting a soft touch with her left. Cobb said she's his best defender and a key leadership presence.