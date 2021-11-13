Patrick Henry goes for the win on fourth down late, and converts to knock off Matoaca

Jordan Allen took the direct snap from center, immediately sprinted right, picked up a block, then turned quickly upfield.
Finding the end zone 13 yards away would be nice, of course, but scoring wasn’t his primary goal.
Instead, since he and his Patrick Henry teammates faced fourth-and-6 with a minute remaining in their Region 4B semifinal on a clear, high-40’s Friday night at Matoaca, all the Patriots’ quarterback nonpareil needed to do was move the chains.
So when a bevy of Warriors (who had exhausted their timeouts) converged on him and drove him out of bounds at the 4, he thrust his arms in the air and exclaimed, “Ball Game!”
Two victory-formation plays later, the final horn sounded, and Coach Ken Wakefield’s guys and their faithful fans who made the drive from Ashland to southern Chesterfield County had a hard-fought (as expected) and well-earned 28-25 victory to celebrate.
“My heart stopped a couple of times, but we got the job done,” Allen said. “I’m happy with that.”
Allen played a gargantuan role in the Patriots’ success.
The 6-0, 190-pound senior rushed 28 times for 218 yards and two touchdowns and completed four precisely-delivered passes in five attempts for 96 yards and two more scores.
His first touchdown came on a 57-yard run early in the second quarter. His second came from 66 yards out late in the third.
Each time, a phalanx of blockers – he cited Jordan Watson, Maddox Radcliffe, Tyler Godbolt, and Cole Sylvia – provided the opening. He used his speed, agility, and craftiness to do the rest.
“They just imposed their will,” Allen said. “That long run I had sometime in the third quarter on the sideline: they just removed people. I just walked into the end zone.”
Allen’s first TD pass went to Jayden Mines (31-yards) at 1:32 of the second quarter which, following the second of Richard Crabbe’s extra points, gave the Patriots a 14-10 lead which they took into the break.
The second, on a fourth-and-15 situation at 6:48 of the third quarter, went to tight end Camden Byrd and, following Crabbe’s kick, gave PH a fleetingly comfortable 21-10 lead.
“He’s one of our guys we know can make a play,” Allen said of Byrd. “He ran a dig route from the back side, 10-and-in. I sprinted out, threw it up. He caught it (at full stride despite tight coverage), ran into the end zone.”
Though down, the Warriors, 9-2 and No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, were not capitulating.
They answered with a quick 48-yard drive that ended when quarterback David Field scored on an 8-yard run, then added the points-after to cut their deficit to 21-18.
After Allen’s TD run put the No. 5 Patriots (9-2) up 28-18, Matoaca converted a short-field situation into a clutch 23-yard Field-to-Paul Lewis completion to the 1, Field’s TD on the ensuing play, and Jon Gates’ PAT, sliced the difference to three 2:13 from the end.
“You had two really good football teams going at it,” Wakefield said. “Kind of what we expected, coming down to the last minute. Both teams fought really hard. We just made one more play. Heck of a football game.”
PH amassed 314 yards (223 rushing, 96 passing) on 35 plays. Matoaca accounted for 294 yards (159 rushing, 135 passing) on 58 plays.
“We got after them every down, every play, every snap,” said James Valentine Jr., a 6-2, 235-pound defensive end in the Patriots’ 3-4 alignment. “We just made sure everybody got to their hole, filled the gaps, and did their job. They have a great O-line and stopped us in the first quarter. We just had to get our heads right and get after it.”
Patrick Henry……….0 14 14 0 -- 28
Matoaca……………….0 10 8 7 -- 25
Mat – FG Gates 33
PH – Allen 57 run (Crabbe kick)
Mat – Q. Johnson 7 run (Gates kick)
PH – Mines 31 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)
PH – Byrd 34 pass from Allen (Crabbe kick)
Mat – Field 10 run (Field run)
PH – Allen 66 run (Crabbe kick)
Mat – Field 1 run (Gates kick)
RUSHING
PH –Allen 28 carries, 218 yards, Mines 2-5.
Mat – Q. Johnson 23-118, Field 15-45, S. Johnson 1-1, Simmons 1-minus 5.
PASSING
PH – Allen 4 completions, 5 attempts, 0 interceptions, 96 yards.
Mat – Field 11-18-0-135.
RECEIVING
PH – Byrd 2 receptions, 41 yards, Mines 1-31, Berry 1-24.
Mat – Yates 7-66, Lewis 2-48, Simmons 1-11, Q. Johnson 1-10.