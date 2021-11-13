Patrick Henry goes for the win on fourth down late, and converts to knock off Matoaca

His first touchdown came on a 57-yard run early in the second quarter. His second came from 66 yards out late in the third.

Each time, a phalanx of blockers – he cited Jordan Watson, Maddox Radcliffe, Tyler Godbolt, and Cole Sylvia – provided the opening. He used his speed, agility, and craftiness to do the rest.

“They just imposed their will,” Allen said. “That long run I had sometime in the third quarter on the sideline: they just removed people. I just walked into the end zone.”

Allen’s first TD pass went to Jayden Mines (31-yards) at 1:32 of the second quarter which, following the second of Richard Crabbe’s extra points, gave the Patriots a 14-10 lead which they took into the break.

The second, on a fourth-and-15 situation at 6:48 of the third quarter, went to tight end Camden Byrd and, following Crabbe’s kick, gave PH a fleetingly comfortable 21-10 lead.

“He’s one of our guys we know can make a play,” Allen said of Byrd. “He ran a dig route from the back side, 10-and-in. I sprinted out, threw it up. He caught it (at full stride despite tight coverage), ran into the end zone.”

Though down, the Warriors, 9-2 and No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10, were not capitulating.