Patrick Henry marches to sixth straight title with victory over Maggie Walker GS

With a straight-sets victory over Maggie Walker during Thursday night’s Class 4 finale, the Patrick Henry boys volleyball team now need both hands to properly celebrate its streak of state championships.
Its fifth consecutive title from the 2020 spring season put the Patriots into the VHSL history books as the first team to achieve such a feat. Now with six, this year’s senior class will be the third whose high school careers knew no other champion but Patrick Henry.
But this season's run didn’t truly come together until the final three weeks of the season, Patrick Henry coach Michael Townsend said.
“These guys just played at a completely different level,” Townsend said. “We were playing against Maggie Walker and Atlee, we were going four or five sets and they were all pretty close sets, but for the last two weeks, we just turned it up. The boys just started clicking.”
The Patriots picked up three losses through the first half of the season, before Townsend came out of a one-season retirement to reclaim his role as head coach.
He described a “culture shock” joining the team once again in late September where he had to quickly learn the personalities and abilities present in this year’s team while diagnosing and correcting the weaknesses that played out in those early games.
Davis Luck, the Class 4 Western Region player of the year, said that Townsend’s return revitalized the team.
“It was just 0 to 100,” Luck said. “I was gassed after the first practice. He had us running.”
The Patriots won their first match under Townsend 3-1 over Atlee, then didn’t fall once on their way to regional and state championships (23-3).
Luck said the biggest improvement in recent weeks came from their passing, and that the number of options they had for the kill made it difficult for Maggie Walker to know who to defend.
It accumulated in a 25-10, 25-17, 25-18 win, where hot streaks from the Patriots swallowed any leads the Dragons built up.
Jason Matthews, the sophomore setter who had 30 assists for Patrick Henry, said that the history of success has served to model for what success on the court looks like.
He described learning from watching former Patriot setter Hill Sewell, who graduated in 2019 after the team’s fourth championship. Sewell was at the game Thursday cheering on his team — on his birthday, no less.
“We learn by example, right? You look up to the setters above you,” Matthews said. “… I’ve got to watch generations before me win, and it’s just the thing we have to do now. It’s our job.”
And the magic doesn’t run out.
Luck, a senior who added 13 kills in the final, said that another championship was the perfect way to round out his time with the Patriots.
“You ask anyone if they want to win the championship, they’ll say yes,” Luck said. “We ended up on top, and that was the best thing that could have happened. This was my first year playing in the Siegel Center, and it was just about everything I could have expected. It was crazy.”
Whatever the arena, Patrick Henry’s opponents were certainly familiar.
Only eight days had passed since the Patriots and the Green Dragons battled for the Western Section championship. They’d played once during the regular season, as well. And in the last three state finals. Each were Patriot victories.
Maggie Walker (16-9) is a Class 3 school, whose development path is complicated by its governor's school status and admissions process. But coach Connor Dixon said that their successes that get them into the final has made the school more appealing to athletes.
The Dragons were orchestrated by junior setter Christian Walsh, who finished with 18 assists, seven digs and three kills. Senior outside hitter Matteo DeLuca led with nine kills.
“Historically, we’re not powerhouse sports teams, so it really is a ginormous experience,” Dixon said. “… It’s hard to do with any program, but especially with this team, it’s incredible.”
MAGGIE WALKER 10 17 18
PATRICK HENRY 25 25 25
MWGS: Christian Walsh 7 digs, 3 kills, 18 assists; Matteo DeLuca 4 digs, 9 kills; Reed Bonkovsky 3 dig, 1 block, 3 kills, 1 assist; Wood Johnson 3 blocks, 4 kills; Will Shepard 5 digs, 2 kills; Jaedin Harris 2 blocks, 1 kill; Viswanath Subramanian 1 dig; Bruce Yanovitch 2 digs, 1 assist; Maddox Johnson 1 dig
PH: Jason Matthews 4 digs, 1 kill, 30 assists; Davis Luck 3 digs, 1 ace, 2 blocks, 13 kills; Carson Cheeley 6 digs, 2 aces, 9 kills; Matthew Carroll 7 digs, 1 ace, 1 block, 6 kills, 2 assists; Stephen Matthews 13 digs, 1 assist; Brandon Atkins 1 kill