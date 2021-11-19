Patrick Henry marches to sixth straight title with victory over Maggie Walker GS

And the magic doesn’t run out.

Luck, a senior who added 13 kills in the final, said that another championship was the perfect way to round out his time with the Patriots.

“You ask anyone if they want to win the championship, they’ll say yes,” Luck said. “We ended up on top, and that was the best thing that could have happened. This was my first year playing in the Siegel Center, and it was just about everything I could have expected. It was crazy.”

Whatever the arena, Patrick Henry’s opponents were certainly familiar.

Only eight days had passed since the Patriots and the Green Dragons battled for the Western Section championship. They’d played once during the regular season, as well. And in the last three state finals. Each were Patriot victories.

Maggie Walker (16-9) is a Class 3 school, whose development path is complicated by its governor's school status and admissions process. But coach Connor Dixon said that their successes that get them into the final has made the school more appealing to athletes.

The Dragons were orchestrated by junior setter Christian Walsh, who finished with 18 assists, seven digs and three kills. Senior outside hitter Matteo DeLuca led with nine kills.