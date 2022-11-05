Patrick Henry rumbles past Mechanicsville in high-scoring 64th Tomato Bowl

A rowdy Mechanicsville crowd on the opposite side of the field, plus an abnormally warm, humid November evening at Patrick Henry High School, didn’t stop the Patriots from rolling over the Mustangs 48-27 at home to close out the regular season.

The 64th edition of the Tomato Bowl was waged mostly on the ground, as both teams heavily utilized the running game to wear down the opponent. PH recorded 366 rushing yards, 20 more than Mechanicsville had of passing and rushing combined.

“I always like to run the ball, kind of see where we’re at,” Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield said. “We know that they’ve got some guys that gotta play both sides of the ball, so you kind of lean on them a little bit.

“It’s an unusually warm evening, so those big guys – the more they’re on the field, the harder it is for them, give them different looks. Overall, the offense played pretty well.”

On Senior Night, it was appropriately the seniors that shone the brightest: both Gracyn Ross and Shamar Williams recorded two touchdowns apiece.

Ross and junior quarterback Grayson Johnson were explosive early, both hitting the 100-yard rushing mark by the end of the first half – Ross at an even 100 and Johnson at 103.

After a three-and-out from Mechanicsville to start the game, Patrick Henry got going immediately with a rushing touchdown from Johnson, whose 76-yard rumble put the Patriots on the board with 8:28 to play in the opening quarter.

Caeden Walters hit Aaron Maxie for a 65-yard Mechanicsville score to answer, but the Patriots retorted less than a minute later with a 71-yard Ross touchdown run.

Both teams put up 14 in the opening quarter, Mechanicsville evening things up with a 2-yard Colby Messe touchdown run after a slow, methodical drive that ate up more than five minutes of clock.

PH took control in the second quarter on a pair of long pass touchdowns, one a 47-yard bomb from their other quarterback Jayden Brown to Cole Sylvia, and the other from Johnson to Williams.

Even then, the Patriots’ ground-and-pound offense ruled, and PH led 28-14 at the half while the passing game put up just 63 yards.

Once the second half began, PH used Mechanicsville’s hallmark against them with a methodical drive of their own. The series shaved nearly 5 minutes off the clock, featuring a fourth-down conversion that eventually led to a Greg Foster Jr. touchdown.

Despite another meticulous Mechanicsville scoring drive that ticked off more than 7 minutes and a successful onside kick, Patrick Henry’s defense held fast to force a punt.

After his earlier visit to the end zone, Gracyn Ross was sitting at 19 touchdowns on the season and it seemed like he’d hit 20 with a rushing score … until the play was called back due to a penalty.

It didn’t matter, because about 90 seconds later Johnson aired it out to Ross for a passing touchdown and the 20-score milestone, appropriately making the lead 20 once more at 41-21.

“I told them [to] just give me the ball,” Ross, who rushed for 157 total yards, said. “I was going to get it in.”

“I’m a little banged up, so I wasn’t 100%, but I’m happy with how I played,” he added. “They don’t like us, we don’t like them, it’s always a fight.”

Williams’ late breakaway touchdown, a 54-yard sprint, put an exclamation point on the night for the Patriots. That drive lasted just 11 seconds.

Wakefield was happy with the offense-powered victory, but pointed toward the other side of the ball as an area to work on ahead of the playoffs.