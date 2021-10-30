Patrick Henry’s running game dominates as Patriots knock off undefeated Varina

Patrick Henry’s game plan was to establish the run. Against an undefeated Varina team, it worked.
The Patriots, led by quarterback Jordan Allen and slotback Jayden Mines, dominated the ground game against the Blue Devils, knocking off Varina 22-21 on the road Friday night.
The win marked the first victory by the Patriots (7-2), ranked 10th in The T-D Top 10, over the third-ranked Blue Devils (7-1) since 1991 after losing the past six meetings.
Patrick Henry committed to the run the entire game as the Patriots didn’t attempt a pass in the first half. The team’s lone pass attempt from Mines on a trick play fell incomplete.
“We see their guys break, that’s the big one,” Allen said of the toll the constant rush attack has on the defense. “You see eyes down, and that’s what you like to see as a quarterback.”
Patrick Henry ran the ball 47 times and amassed 205 yards on the ground, including Allen’s game-high 125 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries.
“It was great to establish the run,” Patrick Henry coach Ken Wakefield said. “They’ve [Varina] got a lot of great athletes, so sometimes when you play to somebody’s strengths, that makes it a little bit tough.”
Mines, a James Madison recruit, added 11 carries for 68 yards and a touchdown.
“Warriors,” Wakefield said of Allen, who has committed to Davidson, and Mines. “You’ve got Division I guys, and they proved why they’re Division I guys tonight. We asked a lot of them, and they responded tonight.”
The Patriots’ drive in the second quarter lasted for more than nine minutes on 14 plays and ended in a 3-yard rushing score from Allen. The rushing clinic didn’t leave much time on the clock for the Blue Devils, sending the game to halftime.
Patrick Henry returned in the second half and continued to pound the run game. Allen capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard carry to push the Patriots’ lead to 9 after he picked up the 2-point conversion.
Varina didn’t give up late, scoring with under 3 minutes to play as Myles Dericott connected with Anthony Fisher for a 15-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils converted the 2-point conversion to pull within 1 but couldn’t recover the onside kick attempt.
The Patriots sealed the game by picking up a first down on three straight carries by Allen.
“It really took all 48 (minutes), how about that,” Wakefield said. “They (Varina) didn’t quit, they made that late touchdown, but our kids knew we needed a first down. We grinded it out and we were able to finish the game.”
Patrick Henry was able to close the door on Varina, something it hasn’t been able to do in every game this season. When the Patriots played Highland Springs in early October, the game was tight before halftime, but the Springers pulled away in the second half.
“It helps us with just pride,” Allen said. “We lost to Highland Springs in a game similar to this, where we were in the game and we let it go. … Just to get this one back, it feels good.”
On Friday night, the Patriots limited the Blue Devils to 189 yards, including -17 rushing. Dericott led Varina’s offense with 206 passing yards and three touchdowns on 15-of-20 passing.
“A great battle and who knows, maybe we’ll do it again down the road,” Wakefield said.