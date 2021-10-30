Patrick Henry’s running game dominates as Patriots knock off undefeated Varina

“Warriors,” Wakefield said of Allen, who has committed to Davidson, and Mines. “You’ve got Division I guys, and they proved why they’re Division I guys tonight. We asked a lot of them, and they responded tonight.”

The Patriots’ drive in the second quarter lasted for more than nine minutes on 14 plays and ended in a 3-yard rushing score from Allen. The rushing clinic didn’t leave much time on the clock for the Blue Devils, sending the game to halftime.

Patrick Henry returned in the second half and continued to pound the run game. Allen capped an eight-play drive with a 22-yard carry to push the Patriots’ lead to 9 after he picked up the 2-point conversion.

Varina didn’t give up late, scoring with under 3 minutes to play as Myles Dericott connected with Anthony Fisher for a 15-yard touchdown. The Blue Devils converted the 2-point conversion to pull within 1 but couldn’t recover the onside kick attempt.

The Patriots sealed the game by picking up a first down on three straight carries by Allen.

“It really took all 48 (minutes), how about that,” Wakefield said. “They (Varina) didn’t quit, they made that late touchdown, but our kids knew we needed a first down. We grinded it out and we were able to finish the game.”