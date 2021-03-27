Patrick Henry stymies Hanover 16-0 behind dominant defense, dynamic Jayden Mines

"It's a team effort, it's not one guy," said Patriots coach Ken Wakefield of the defensive effort, adding that his group was banged up in the secondary and had some young players step up.

"I'm really proud of those guys because they hit adversity and played well."

Behind disruptive play from lineman Luke Hart, Hanover matched Patrick Henry's defensive intensity blow-for-blow in the first half, and the game was scoreless at the break.

Wakefield said his team just needed to calm down at halftime.

"Sometimes, emotions go high, in that first half things weren't going our way," Wakefield said. "I just said relax, settle down, and we'll play football and execute. We came out in the second half and that's what we did, took the ball, drove down the field and executed."

Behind a series of rugged runs from Epps and Allen, Patrick Henry opened the second half with a methodical, 13-play, 75-yard drive that ended in Mines' touchdown catch and put the Patriots in the driver's seat for good.

Mines said, before the play, he was frustrated because his offense had struggled to get going. He caught the ball by the left sideline not far from the line of scrimmage, and made a slew of Hawks defenders miss on his way to paydirt.