Patrick Henry's Taylor, Mason finish 2-3 at Class 4 cross country meet
Patrick Henry seniors Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason capped their impressive seasons with second- and third-place finishes at Saturday’s Class 4 meet in The Plains.

Taylor finished in 15:50, just one second ahead of Mason (15:51). They were only bested by Loudoun Valley senior Graham Mussmon, who won the race in 15:43.

Mason’s season included victories at the Patrick Henry Invitational and Class 4, Region B meet. He set a personal best of 15:27 at a Capital District meet. Taylor finished right behind Mason throughout the entire season before edging him Saturday. The Patriots were fourth as a team with 136 points.

Hanover’s Ethan Coleman placed 10th with a time of 16:05.

Hanover junior Alli Crytser, the reigning All-Metro runner of the year, finished fifth in the girls race with a time of 18:31. Patrick Henry senior Logan Nuckols, an All-Metro basketball player in her first season of cross country, was ninth (18:59).

Luke Taylor

Luke Taylor
Patrick Henry's Trevor Mason

Trevor Mason is in the mix for a first region cross country championship.

 Dylan Garner/Times-Dispatch
Alli Crytser

All-Metro cross country girls runner of the year, Hanover High School’s Allie Crytser, 16, photographed at the school in Hanover County, VA Thursday, May 20, 2021.

 BOB BROWN
