Patrick Henry's Taylor, Mason finish 2-3 at Class 4 cross country meet

Patrick Henry seniors Luke Taylor and Trevor Mason capped their impressive seasons with second- and third-place finishes at Saturday’s Class 4 meet in The Plains.

Taylor finished in 15:50, just one second ahead of Mason (15:51). They were only bested by Loudoun Valley senior Graham Mussmon, who won the race in 15:43.

Mason’s season included victories at the Patrick Henry Invitational and Class 4, Region B meet. He set a personal best of 15:27 at a Capital District meet. Taylor finished right behind Mason throughout the entire season before edging him Saturday. The Patriots were fourth as a team with 136 points.

Hanover’s Ethan Coleman placed 10th with a time of 16:05.