SPOTSYLVANIA – Connor Bade dreamt of this day.

While recovering from a major knee injury that ended his 2022 season early, the faceoff specialist tackled rehab with as much tenacity as he approaches his midfield responsibility.

By winning 82% of the faceoffs in the Class 4 VHSL boys lacrosse championship Saturday, Bade’s dream, and the Atlee Raiders’ dream of a perfect season, came true, as they dominated the Dominion Titans in a 14-2 victory.

With the triumph, Atlee completed a 20-0 campaign, and extended its winning streak to 28.

That happens to be the jersey number of senior Kevin Miller, who had four goals and three assists for the Raiders. His younger brother Ryan also scored four times and added two assists.

“We were locked in and focused on the game,” Ryan Miller noted. “It’s a different mindset once we step on the field.”

The sophomore had two of Atlee’s first three goals, with a Kevin Miller goal sandwiched in between for a 3-0 lead just over midway through the first period. After goalkeeper Eric Allen made one of his seven saves, a quick transition goal by Garrett Bralley with 6.5 seconds left made it 4-0, capping a first quarter that saw the Raiders outshoot the Titans 11-2.

Atlee kept the pressure on the Dominion defense and, when a Thomas Lask goal upped the advantage to 6-0 early in the second, the Titans called timeout. Their defensive adjustment of tight man-to-man was short-lived, as Atlee responded with a Kevin Miller unassisted goal. The Titans scored late to make the halftime margin 7-1.

Momentum never shifted to the Titans on the field of Massaponax High School. Credit for that goes first to Bade, whose work in the center severely limited Dominion’s ability to put together consecutive possessions needed to launch a comeback.

“It was awesome watching us win last year, but I still had a little bit of a chip on my shoulder coming into this game,” Bade admitted. “I wanted to try to do my best to help us win.”

By winning 14 of 17 faceoffs, several while in a dead sprint towards the Dominion goal, the Raiders set the game’s tone and never relented. Kevin Miller, who will next play at Christopher Newport, saluted his defense.

“The defense was crazy. All year (in practice) we battled back and forth,” Miller explained. “Then they come out and give up two goals in a state championship game. That’s just wild.”

Reed Taylor, Luke Apostolides and Atlee fan favorite Brenton Buchanan each found the back of the net in the second half. Jack Miller and Diego Gutierrez scored the Dominion goals.

Atlee’s championship experience was the foundation of its repeat journey. A rugged regular season schedule included eventual Class 5 state champion Riverside, Class 5 runner-up Douglas Freeman, and private power St. Christopher’s. The Saints came closest to handing the Raiders a defeat, falling 11-10 in late April.

Now, the Raiders can begin a new journey, trying to become just the third boys lacrosse team in VHSL history to win at least three straight state titles. But first, for head coach Fielding Crawford, who got married during the postseason run over Memorial Day Weekend, maybe a pause.

“I know he loves lacrosse,” Kevin Miller noted with a smile. “But he needs a little break. He needs a honeymoon.”

A honeymoon with a trophy and a perfect season. What could be better than that?

