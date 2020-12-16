Petersburg cancels high school winter sports

Petersburg joined the list of schools that have canceled high school winter sports, with its school board voting unanimously Wednesday night not to play, a spokesman for the school system said.

The Virginia High School League has left the choice of competing during the pandemic to school systems. Henrico County and City of Richmond schools decided earlier that their teams would not play winter sports.

As of Dec. 8, 38 VHSL schools in 21 divisions around the state had announced they were not playing, according to a list on the league’s website, with some others on hold.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hanover schools gave the OK to start high school winter sports on Jan. 4, but its schools will only compete against each other during the shortened regular season.

The Prep League and the League of Independent Schools also announced that they won’t make a decision on playing until January. The leagues comprise 11 boy and girls private schools across the state, including Collegiate, Trinity Episcopal, St. Christopher’s, Saint Gertrude, St. Catherine’s and Veritas in the Richmond area.

Boys teams compete in the Prep League. Girls teams compete in the LIS.