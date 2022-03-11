Petersburg comes one shot away from state title in dramatic loss to Cave Spring

The shot, delivered hurriedly from the left wing, appeared true to its mark.

Amidst the stratospherically high emotion and anticipation of the near-capacity crowd at the Siegel Center late Thursday night, the basketball nicked the rim just as the final horn sounded, then ricocheted off the backboard and fell harmlessly away.

Had it fallen, the Petersburg Crimson Wave, who played catch-up the entire game but never capitulated, would have claimed the VHSL Class 3 state title.

Instead, with their heart-stopping 76-75 victory, Coach Jacob Gruse’s Cave Spring Knights headed back to Roanoke with the championship trophy and the enduring memory of a shared bend-but-never-break experience.

“What an unreal game!” Gruse said. “These guys are the most selfless individuals ever. They believe in the we-over-me concept. All they care about is winning.

“Petersburg is unbelievable. There’re the most athletic team we’ve faced all year. They’re balanced. They’re physical. They’re aggressive.”

Resolute, resilient, and, despite the outcome, unbroken as well.

“Our guys fought hard,” said Wave coach Ryan Massenburg. “We battled. We stayed the course and relied on what we did all year long: play defense. And it came down to the last shot.”

Cave Spring guard Owyn Dawyot scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half, and the Knights burned the Wave several times with buckets off back-door cuts, en route to a 41-34 lead at the break.

Though Tylik Lawrence opened the second half with a 3-pointer from the right wing to trim Petersburg’s deficit to 41-37, the Knights scored the next eight points (transition layup by Graham Lilley, 3-point play and 3-pointer by Dylan Saunders) to take their largest lead, 49-39.

It was gut-check time for the Wave.

“Coming from our city, we know not to give up,” said Lawrence, a 6-2 senior guard. “We haven’t given up so far. Our team works for everything.”

Two 3-pointers by Lawrence, another by Clarence Claiborne, and a layup by Bernard Fuller resuscitated Petersburg, who closed to 52-50 with four minutes left before the Knights’ 12-5 run gave them a 64-55 lead entering the fourth quarter.

At that point, the Wave found another gear. They had no choice.

“We turned up the defense,” said Massenburg, whose squad played mostly man-to-man. “Our guys gritted and locked down, got some turnovers, got some stops, got back in transition and hit some 3-pointers.”

Kaymeign Lundy opened the fourth period with a transition layup. Lawrence followed with a 3-ball, his fourth of the game, from the right corner.

Suddenly, the Knights’ lead was only 64-60, and the momentum was shifting.

“Every time we stretched that lead a little bit, they hit a 3,” Gruse said. “We were trying to throw that knockout punch. We never could. Give credit to Petersburg.”

At 2:18, Chris Fields (25 points) sank two free throws to pull Petersburg even at 73.

At 1:44, Fuller’s layup off a Lawrence assist put the Wave up 75-73.

Dawyot’s stick-back at 1:32 tied the score once again. Following a Cave Spring timeout, the Wave slowed the pace, made deft passes and disciplined cuts against the Knights’ 2-3 with the intent of getting the final shot.

“I’d rather chew off my left arm than play zone,” Gruse said, “but I played zone tonight for probably 12 or 14 minutes which is more than we played all year. I think it caught them by surprise.”

Whether or not it did, it forced a turnover in the closing seconds.

In the ensuing scrum, Dawyot drew a foul at 0:06, missed the first shot, then, amidst the din, summoned his composure and sank the second for the margin of difference.

“It’s muscle memory,” said the 6-3 senior. “I shoot foul shots every day. I missed the first one. I was thinking to myself, Don’t be that guy that blows it for the whole team. I didn’t want to let my teammates down.”

The Wave hustled the ball up court. Senior Bryce Cooper positioned himself to defend.

“I contested the shot,” he said. “I didn’t want to foul. I got out of the way. When it hit the backboard, I knew the game was over.”

Petersburg………………19 15 21 20 -- 75

Cave Spring…………….20 21 23 12 -- 76

Petersburg (22-4) – Claiborne 5, Lawrence 14, Lundy 8, Fields 25, Fuller 14, Garnett 7, Wilson 2, Hodge 0. Totals: 28 12-15 75.

Cave Spring (28-1) – Lilley 8, Dawyot 29, Cooper 3, Jones 18, Saunders 13, Griffiths 2, Bryant 0, Tinsley 3. Totals: 29 14-20 76.