Petersburg headed to state title game after downing rival Hopewell for fourth time this season

Not since 1974 when future 12-time NBA all-star Moses Malone donned the crimson and gold for his senior season has Petersburg High hung a state championship banner in boys basketball.

But that drought could end Thursday when the Crimson Wave face off with Cave Spring High (Roanoke) at 8 p.m. at VCU's Siegel Center in the Class 3 championship.

And if that wasn't sweet enough for the couple thousand screaming crimson and gold faithful that packed the old stands at Petersburg Tuesday night for the semifinal, the Crimson Wave beat archrival Hopewell 62-57 to advance, their fourth victory this season over the reigning Class 3 champs from 10 miles down the road.

"It's just been a long time since we've won one ... so a lot's going to be happening in this city," said a grinning Christopher Fields Jr., the Crimson Wave's star junior forward who filled up the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, seven steals and three blocks -- all team highs.

It was standing room only in a packed, booming and sweltering William W. Lawson Jr. Gymnasium, where the blue and gold third of the stands traded roars with the crimson and gold from start to finish.

Bands and cheerleaders filled the gym with a constant din befitting of playoff basketball in March as the all-too familiar Central District rivals, who met just last week in the Region 3A title game and twice in the regular season, fought tooth and nail for a state final berth.

Fields had just 4 points at halftime as Hopewell threw multiple bodies at him in the post early on. But he found his rhythm in the third period, converting a pair of and-1 opportunities after getting fouled on rebounds and ensuing put-backs.

Petersburg coach Ryan Massenburg told Fields on Sunday "We'll be on your back tomorrow."

"I just started using my body more, I knew they weren't on my strength level, so I just had to go up with power," the 6-5 Fields Jr. said of his third-quarter surge.

Massenburg lauded the play of 6-6 senior forward Bernard Fuller as well, saying when he's on, it takes attention away from Fields down low and opens up the Crimson Wave's offense.

Fuller finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and two blocks, forming a bully ball duo down low that the largely undersized Blue Devils couldn't find an answer for.

"I just had to step up," Fuller said, smiling ear to ear and shaking his head. "Trying to make it to states, it's my senior year, I had to do what I had to do to help the team win."

Hopewell trailed most of the way, but led at multiple points during a third quarter in which the backcourt duo of sophomore Cameron Mise (24 points) and senior Tyheim Love (14 points) got hot with a series of penetrating drives through a crowded lane and steals that led to transition buckets.

Junior 6-5 forward Sincere James proved the Blue Devils' best inside weapon, he finished with 8 points and five rebounds. Sophomore forward Christian Johnson scored all 8 of his points in the first half on 4 of 4 shooting from the field.

For Petersburg, senior guard Kaymeigh Lundy was the strongest force on the perimeter, he had 12 points on a series of physical, downhill drives through contact to the rim.

Petersburg looked to be in the clear after a pair of buckets from Fuller then an emphatic rejection and ensuing finish at the other end by Fields Jr. put the Crimson Wave up 58-50 with 1:03 to go.

But free throws, Petersburg's Achilles heel all season, hurt them in the final minute as Hopewell fouled to stop the clock and Mise and Love converted a series of elusive drives to make it 60-57 and Blue Devils ball with 14.1 on the clock.

Hopewell got as good a look as one could hope for with so little time left, but Mise's 3-point attempt from the corner rimmed out, Petersburg sunk a couple free throws and the blue and gold-clad supporters filed out in dejection as their rivals roared their approval.

Petersburg has been state runners-up a few times since Malone's 1974 title-winning team, most recently 2010 and 2012. Massenburg said, in order for his Crimson Wave to seal the deal this time around, they've got to continue their commitment on the defensive end.

And a Siegel Center environment resembling anything close to the raucous crimson and gold gymnasium Tuesday would help too.

"It was great, we haven't had a crowd like this in years here in Petersburg, back probably since Frank [Mason] was playing" Massenburg said. "It was big to see the city come out and support these kids like this. That's what it's all about, our kids and the city of Petersburg."

-----------------------------------------------------------------

Hopewell 7 13 20 17 - 57

Petersburg 12 16 13 21 - 62

HOPE - Cameron Mise 24, Tyheim Love 14, Sincere James 8, Christian Johnson 8, Raymond Sample 3. Totals: 24 8-12 57

PBG - Clarence Claiborne Jr. 4, Tylik Lawrence 2, Kaymeigh Lundy 12, Christopher Fields Jr. 21, Bernard Fuller 16, Jamari Garnett 7. Totals: 23 16-26 62

3-point goals - HOPE: Mise