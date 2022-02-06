Petersburg, Matoaca, Varina triumph at 10th anniversary of Coaches for the Cure tournament

Six local teams competed in the six-game Coaches for the Cure tournament Saturday, hosted by Team Loaded at the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center. This year marked the tournament’s 10th anniversary.

While there was plenty of court talent, the sentiment echoed that the cause’s importance rose above it. Proceeds from the showcase will go on to benefit cancer research at the VCU Massey Cancer Center and cancer survivors.

“It’s bigger than basketball,” said Ty White, coach of the Team Loaded AAU team and John Marshall boys team. “Everybody’s been affected by the ugly disease of cancer, so today, hopefully we can be a blessing.”

The community support rang true for the Petersburg team, which was able to honor and provide support to its longtime bookkeeper Sharon Crowder.

While Crowder was unable to attend the event — she received chemotherapy after a diagnosis last year and is now in recovery while traveling with family — Petersburg coach Ryan Massenburg said being able to play in support of cancer research added to the experience.