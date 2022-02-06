Petersburg, Matoaca, Varina triumph at 10th anniversary of Coaches for the Cure tournament

Six local teams competed in the six-game Coaches for the Cure tournament Saturday, hosted by Team Loaded at the Virginia State University Multi-Purpose Center. This year marked the tournament’s 10th anniversary.
While there was plenty of court talent, the sentiment echoed that the cause’s importance rose above it. Proceeds from the showcase will go on to benefit cancer research at the VCU Massey Cancer Center and cancer survivors.
“It’s bigger than basketball,” said Ty White, coach of the Team Loaded AAU team and John Marshall boys team. “Everybody’s been affected by the ugly disease of cancer, so today, hopefully we can be a blessing.”
The community support rang true for the Petersburg team, which was able to honor and provide support to its longtime bookkeeper Sharon Crowder.
While Crowder was unable to attend the event — she received chemotherapy after a diagnosis last year and is now in recovery while traveling with family — Petersburg coach Ryan Massenburg said being able to play in support of cancer research added to the experience.
“She was real close to the basketball team and the athletic department, so this really means a lot to have an opportunity to play here,” Massenburg said.
Matoaca opened the day with a 67-42 win over Brunswick. Jayden Pierre led the Warriors (8-11) with 16 points, and Tim Uzochukwu registered 10 points and 13 rebounds.
Fourth-ranked Varina (18-0) overcame first-quarter jitters and subdued L.C . Bird 71-59 in the Blue Devils’ first appearance in the tournament.
Christian Carden put up 15 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for Varina. Kennard Wyche Jr. and Zyir Baskerville added 15 and 13 points, respectively.
“We really struggled in the first quarter, but the guys pulled it together. I could name five or six players tonight, it was just a team effort all night,” Varina coach Kenneth Randolph said.
Yuri Manns led all scoring with 23 points for the Skyhawks (14-2), and Keyontae Lewis posted 16 points and 16 rebounds.
No. 6 Petersburg faced off against a familiar foe in Hopewell in the penultimate game. Hopewell (12-5) held a narrow lead in an evenly matched first half, but a recalibration during halftime allowed the Crimson Wave (14-3) to claim a 71-58 victory, their first win over their rival in Massenburg’s five-year tenure.
“Our defense brings our offense,” Massenburg said. “… It was a back-and-forth game; we couldn’t really put them away. We’d go up by 3, and then they’d come back and take the lead. We were trading buckets and we weren’t playing our brand of defense.”
Bernard Fuller led the Wave with 20 points, and Chris Fields added 16. Hopewell’sl Cameron Mise led all scorers with 23.
John Marshall (13-4) capped the night against Hayfield, an Alexandria school that entered the game 18-0, and remained unbeaten with a 68-54 win.
JM’s Tyler Mason scored 12 points, and the Hawks were led by David King with 17.
“[Hayfield] was well-prepared. From beginning to the end, they had a concept and they executed. Hats off to them, they deserved to win,” White said.
Tournament SCORES
Matoaca 67, Brunswick 42
Woodside 80, Jamestown 66
Blue Ridge 61, Word of God 59
Varina 71, L.C. Bird 59
Petersburg 71, Hopewell 58
Hayfield 68, John Marshall 54