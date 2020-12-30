Petersburg school board reverses course, votes to play winter sports

Teams had already completed the required preseason practice time prior to the cancellation, Lawson said. That means games can begin as early as next week, though Lawson and other ADs are currently working to put their schedules back together. Most competition will be within the district.

"It's just a grind, trying to communicate. Everything I do in 2 to 3 months, now we've got to do in 2 to 3 days," Lawson said, adding that transportation and facility logistics are extra challenging amid the pandemic.

"This has been unique for everybody."

Lawson said he received texts of excitement and gratitude from players and coaches throughout Wednesday evening after the news broke.

"You know, it's all about the kids," Lawson said when asked about his own emotions upon hearing of the reversal.

"This is what the kids were fighting for, and the coaches, so I fought for them," he said. "It's a good thing. Petersburg is an athletic town, where football and basketball has been known throughout the years. It will help our community, but we also have to take measures to be safe -- both on the floor, and at home in our community."

Richmond Public Schools voted to cancel its winter sports season in early November, and Henrico followed suit later that month. Both school districts have faced backlash from parents and coaches who wish to play on.