Petersburg school board reverses course, votes to play winter sports

The Petersburg School Board Wednesday night voted to reinstate winter sports, a reversal of its Dec. 16 vote to cancel the season because of the pandemic.
The decision affects boys and girls basketball, indoor track and field, wrestling and cheerleading. Petersburg High School athletics director Bill Lawson said the reversal was driven, in part, by an outpouring of dissent from players and parents after the initial cancellation.
"The athletes really spoke up to the school board members," Lawson said. "After listening to the players, the school board wanted to reconvene and get some more information pertaining to precautions that we were going to take and the formalities going forward."
Lawson said the vote was six in favor, one abstaining. He added that droves of parents returned updated and clarified consent forms saying their children could participate in sports despite the pandemic, and that that willingness factored into the school board's decision. Lawson has met with about 65 parents (of about 80 kids on winter sports teams) over the holidays so they could turn in the forms to him.
No spectators will be allowed at games, Lawson said, but parents and fans can watch games from home via streaming services. Protocols surrounding the entry and exit of facilities will be in place, as well as social distancing requirements on benches.
Teams had already completed the required preseason practice time prior to the cancellation, Lawson said. That means games can begin as early as next week, though Lawson and other ADs are currently working to put their schedules back together. Most competition will be within the district.
"It's just a grind, trying to communicate. Everything I do in 2 to 3 months, now we've got to do in 2 to 3 days," Lawson said, adding that transportation and facility logistics are extra challenging amid the pandemic.
"This has been unique for everybody."
Lawson said he received texts of excitement and gratitude from players and coaches throughout Wednesday evening after the news broke.
"You know, it's all about the kids," Lawson said when asked about his own emotions upon hearing of the reversal.
"This is what the kids were fighting for, and the coaches, so I fought for them," he said. "It's a good thing. Petersburg is an athletic town, where football and basketball has been known throughout the years. It will help our community, but we also have to take measures to be safe -- both on the floor, and at home in our community."
Richmond Public Schools voted to cancel its winter sports season in early November, and Henrico followed suit later that month. Both school districts have faced backlash from parents and coaches who wish to play on.
