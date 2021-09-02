 Skip to main content
Petersburg to play Booker T. Washington on Tuesday
Petersburg at Thomas Dale football

Petersburg's WR Teon Harris(9) runs against Thomas Dale's LB Kevin Robinson, left, during the first half of a high school football game at Thomas Dale High School on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

 DANIEL SANGJIB MIN/RTD

Petersburg’s opener at Booker T. Washington in Norfolk last week was postponed because of contact tracing within Booker T.’s program, Crimson Wave athletics director Bill Lawson III said.

The game has been rescheduled for Tuesday at 7 p.m. and has been moved to Petersburg because of transportation issues, Lawson said.

“That’s our first day of school, so I couldn’t get transportation early enough to get us down there on a Tuesday,” he said. “Their first day of school is Wednesday, so their transportation was better than ours.”

Petersburg plays Friday against visiting Armstrong. Following Tuesday’s game against Booker T., the Crimson Wave does not play again until Sept. 17.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

