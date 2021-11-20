'PH is a problem': Patrick Henry powers past top seed Dinwiddie in Region 4B semifinal

The game's first key play came with a little under five minutes to go in the first quarter. Dinwiddie attempted a fake punt in its own territory, but PH snuffed it out, setting the Patriots up with prime field position. A pass interference call got them to the goal line, and Allen plunged in from 2 yards out for the game's first touchdown.

A Generals turnover on downs later, and Allen put PH firmly in the driver's seat -- he eluded a scrum at midfield, bounced outside to the right sideline and scampered 56 yards untouched to the house to make it 14-0 with 20 seconds still to play in the first.

But Dinwiddie looked as if they'd make a game of it for a moment. A huge return set the Generals up at the PH 8, and freshman Harry Dalton carried into the end zone to make it 14-7 as the first period came to a close. Dinwiddie's celebratory cannon let off a blast, and a horseman rode the length of the sideline, waiving a Generals flag amid a cacophony of cowbells.

A 26-yard Richard Crabbe field goal for PH was the only points in the second period, and PH took a 17-7 lead into the half.

Coming out of the break, Generals star quarterback Brenton Hilton paced his sideline with purpose, jumping up and down, eager to make up the deficit with an offense accustomed to scoring points in bunches.