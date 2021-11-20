'PH is a problem': Patrick Henry powers past top seed Dinwiddie in Region 4B semifinal

"PH is a problem."
That's what Patrick Henry football coach Ken Wakefield told the victorious Patriots huddled around him Friday night under playoff lights at Dinwiddie, where his team commanded the Generals in a 35-20 win to advance to their second Region 4B championship in three seasons.
In particular, the problems for previously unbeaten and top-seeded Dinwiddie were Patrick Henry quarterback Jordan Allen, his offensive line and the Patriots' hard-hitting defense.
Allen carried 31 times for 219 yards and four touchdowns, repeatedly maneuvering his way through a sea of blockers for chunk yardage.
"They were fantastic, you couldn't ask for more," Allen said of his O-line, led by senior Jordan Watson and junior Maddox Radcliffe.
"They dominated a team everybody thought we weren't going to dominate. I'm proud of them."
Allen took a few hard hits, but popped right back up every time, motioning for first downs and patting his blockers on their backs.
"He's so tough," Wakefield said of his do-it-all signal caller. "We ask him to do anything, and he just responds. It's 'Yes sir,' and he just gets it done. What a performance. And what about those guys up front? They've done a great job of opening up holes for him all year. What a great team win."
Allen completed 4 of 9 passing attempts for 31 yards, and even played the role of enforcer on the other side of the ball as a safety, helping hold Dinwiddie's typically potent attack to 200 yards and eight first downs.
Most of the Generals offensive production came late in the fourth quarter when the game was out of hand.
"Great game plan all week, our coaches drew it up and our players played," Allen said of the defensive effort.
Wakefield said preparation was the key to limiting the Generals' high-flying offense.
"We take a lot of pride in what we do, and they have a heck of a football team," Wakefield said. "I've been saying all year, we're a good football team too. And tonight we proved that, we can go out and play with anybody."
Frost covered medical tables as clouds of breath mingled with lingering smoke from the Generals' cannon on a chilly night at Dinwiddie that felt appropriate for playoff football.
A few thousand members of Dinwiddie's Navy Nation packed the stands and rang cowbells throughout the night. But the navy blue-clad supporters slowly gave way to their white and red-clad counterparts on the far sideline, as Patrick Henry's fans, students and band gained volume throughout the night as Allen and Co. made the long trip from Ashland well worth it.
The game's first key play came with a little under five minutes to go in the first quarter. Dinwiddie attempted a fake punt in its own territory, but PH snuffed it out, setting the Patriots up with prime field position. A pass interference call got them to the goal line, and Allen plunged in from 2 yards out for the game's first touchdown.
A Generals turnover on downs later, and Allen put PH firmly in the driver's seat -- he eluded a scrum at midfield, bounced outside to the right sideline and scampered 56 yards untouched to the house to make it 14-0 with 20 seconds still to play in the first.
But Dinwiddie looked as if they'd make a game of it for a moment. A huge return set the Generals up at the PH 8, and freshman Harry Dalton carried into the end zone to make it 14-7 as the first period came to a close. Dinwiddie's celebratory cannon let off a blast, and a horseman rode the length of the sideline, waiving a Generals flag amid a cacophony of cowbells.
A 26-yard Richard Crabbe field goal for PH was the only points in the second period, and PH took a 17-7 lead into the half.
Coming out of the break, Generals star quarterback Brenton Hilton paced his sideline with purpose, jumping up and down, eager to make up the deficit with an offense accustomed to scoring points in bunches.
But PH began the second half with a hammer blow. On the first play from scrimmage, Allen faked to slotback Jayden Mines as he motioned across the formation. That action pulled a couple would-be tacklers to the outside just enough, so Allen kept and slipped right up the gut, seemingly shot out of PH's own cannon for a 61-yard sprint to paydirt.
That score took the air out of the stadium, and PH controlled the game in methodical fashion the rest of the way. Allen added another TD run, this one from 2 yards out, later in the third. Greg Foster scooped up a Hilton fumble and ran it back for a touchdown early in the fourth to really put the outcome to rest.
Dinwiddie scored twice late on a 4-yard run by Hilton and 8-yard pass from Hilton to Daniel Campbell to make the final score less lopsided than the game itself.
Dinwiddie, the region's top seed, finishes 9-1, and had won every game by at least two scores before Friday's loss.
"I'm very proud of them, we had an incredible year, did some great stuff. Fought through a lot of adversity to get to this point," said Generals coach Billy Mills.
"It's tough to end this way, but hats off to Patrick Henry, they played a heck of a game and have a heck of a football team."
As the clock wound down, Mills put his arm around Hilton's shoulder on the sideline.
"I just told him, I couldn't be more proud of any quarterback I've ever had. What he's done for the last three years for us has been incredible," Mills said. "He shouldn't hold his head down at all, we wouldn't be here if it weren't for him."
Defensively, Ben Pfister proved the standout for Dinwiddie. He was a menacing pass rusher on the few plays Allen dropped back and finished with a pair of sacks.
No. 3 Varina beat No. 2 King George 28-10 on the other side of the bracket, setting up a rematch for the Region 4B title of an Oct. 29 meeting between the Blue Devils and Patriots that PH won 22-21.
"I can't wait, that's going to be a fun one," Allen said of the rematch with Varina, a wide grin spreading across his face. "That was my most fun game of the year to play, so I'm ready to get back and see them again."
-----------------------------------------------
PH 14 3 12 6 - 35
Din 7 0 0 13 - 20
PH - Allen 2 run (Crabbe kick)
PH - Allen 56 run (Crabbe kick)
Din - Dalton 8 run (Bell kick)
PH - Crabbe 26 FG
PH - Allen 61 run (kick failed)
PH - Allen 2 run (pass failed)
PH - Foster 35 fumble return (kick failed)
Din - Hilton 4 run (Bell kick)
Din - Campbell 8 pass from Hilton (time expired)
RUSHING
PH - Allen 31-219, Ross 6-24, Mines 3-11, Shaffier 1-1; Din - Dalton 12-71, Hilton 9-60, Veney 4-13, Smith 1-1.
PASSING
PH - Allen 4-9-31-0-0, Byrd 1-2-0-0-0; Din - Hilton 7-16-74-1-0.
RECEIVING
PH - Berry 2-25, Mines 1-6, Ross 1-0; Din - Campbell 3-38, Dalton 1-23, Hazelwood 1-14, Drumgoole 1-1.
