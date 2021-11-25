Picks and previews for high school football regional title weekend: Hermitage at Highland Springs and Patrick Henry at Varina

On Highland Springs: "They're an athletic team, so they can create a lot of mismatch situations with the best teams in the area. They're real consistent up front on the defensive line, and they're fast, they fly around to the ball. They've got some real good skills guys on the top end of the defense. Defensively, they've got some good size, and they've got some pretty decent backs as well, a couple dynamic ones to be honest. So there's a lot of different areas they can create mismatches, it's just up to us to play solid. Fortunately for us, we have some athletes as well."

On his Panthers: "I've got a hungry group. They've been through a lot with COVID and a lot of coaching changes. For them to stick together throughout the process and trust me, especially for some of these seniors, it's been special going through the season with some of the adversity we had and to be able to gel together throughout. Talent wise, it's a very talented group, Hermitage is known for having talent. But outside the talent aspect, just the character of these young men has grown so much. They took it upon themselves to control their own destiny."