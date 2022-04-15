Pitchers step right in for Mechanicsville baseball team

The Mechanicsville baseball team lost the pitchers who ate up 90% of the innings last season, including All-Metro pick Brett Allen. Still, coach Tyler Johnson had some arms in the fold.

Seniors C.J. DiNapoli, Dallas Hairfield and Sam Owens have stepped in and helped the Mustangs to a 6-1 start going into Friday’s showdown with Hanover, the area’s top team. Mechanicsville already sports victories over Thomas Dale (3-1) and Midlothian (15-12), two of the area’s better teams. The loss was to another power, St. Christopher’s (5-2).

DiNapoli, also an outfielder, is headed to William & Mary. He was limited to less than five innings last season because of some arm trouble. He threw five scoreless innings against Dale and gave up one unearned run in four innings against Midlothian. He’s 2-0 with a 2.30 ERA.

“He’s a tremendously hard worker,” Johnson said. “He will get the ball in most of our big games, and he wants the ball.”

Hairfield, who doubles as an outfielder and will play at Longwood, and Owens each threw less than 15 innings last year. Owens is 2-0 with a 0.54 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 13 innings.

“They might not have had a lot of experience in our season last year, but they’ve pitched all their lives,” Johnson said. “They’ve pitched in the summertime. They know what they’re doing. They just need the experience in bigger games, and they’re going to get it.”

Offensively, Johnson said his club has been keeping pressure on teams with speed. Senior shortstop Ethan Serrano, junior first baseman Aaron Maxie, senior outfielder Nolan Kruse and senior third baseman/second baseman Trevor Loving have spearheaded the attack.

Maxie is hitting .550 with two homers and 11 RBIs. Kruse is batting .375 with 10 RBIs.

Johnson said Serrano, who is headed to VCU, is a sponge and leader who is one of the hardest-working players he’s coached.

“I think that translates to the next level for him because he wants to learn,” Johnson said. “He wants to get better. His game offensively and defensively has really grown since last year. I couldn’t ask for a better leader in our program.”