With swimming, gymnastics and wrestling state meets on our doorstep and basketball and indoor track regionals commencing, here’s a look around the 804 ahead of a jam-packed weekend of high school playoff action.

Wrestling: The Class 1 through 3 meet is Friday and Saturday at Salem Civic Center. Most notable of local representatives will be New Kent, as the Trojans seek their fifth consecutive Class 3 state championship behind individual Region 3A champs Samuel Stamper (113 pounds), Peyton McNamee (120), Kyle Gibson (126), Trace Ragland (132), Matthew Eberly (138), Patrick Jordon (144), Jason Bennett (150) and Seth Bayens (215).

Colonial Heights will send region champ Tristan Carter (106), and representing Petersburg will be region winner Garvey Jalloh (165).

The Class 4 through 6 meet is also Friday and Saturday at Virginia Beach Sports Center.

Among the many local representatives there will be region champions and top finishers from Patrick Henry, Atlee, Powhatan, Hanover, Mechanicsville, Midlothian, Prince George, Glen Allen, Deep Run, Hermitage, L.C. Bird, Douglas Freeman and Cosby.

Swimming: The Class 3 and 4 swim meet is the only local state meet this weekend, as the Monacan girls will look to make it four state titles in five years Friday and Saturday at SwimRVA.

Region 4B champion Patrick Henry will be among the local standard bearers on the boys side. The diving portion of the meet was held Thursday at St. Catherine’s.

Finals on Friday and Saturday at SwimRVA are set to begin around 5 p.m.

The Class 5 and 6 state meet will be held Friday and Saturday at Hampton Virginia Aquaplex. Region 5C girls champions Douglas Freeman and Region 5C boys winners Mills Godwin will be among the local programs to keep an eye on.

Gymnastics: Team gymnastics finals are scheduled for Friday at Lightridge High in Loudon County, and individual finals are set for Saturday at the same location.

Indoor track: The region deadline for indoor track is Saturday, with the Class 5 and 6 state meet slated for next weekend in Virginia Beach and the Class 3 and 4 meet set for Feb. 27 and 28 in Lynchburg.

The Region 5C and 4B indoor championships were set to finish up Thursday at Highland Springs High School. The Region 3A and 4A meet is Friday and Saturday in Virginia Beach.

The Region 6A meet was Feb. 13 at Virginia Beach Sports Center. Among the local standouts were James River senior Lily Grace Hester, the winner of the 3,200-meter run in 11:13.13; Cosby sophomore Lucas Mendoza, who won the 500-meter dash in 1:06.48; James River junior Quinn Parrish, who was victorious in the 1,600 (4:28.28); and Thomas Dale senior Jordan Gross, who won the high jump with a final mark of 6-0 and the triple jump with a distance of 43-0.5.

Basketball: Play-in games for girls and boys basketball regionals get going on Friday, but the bulk of the region brackets won’t play out until next week.

Look for new girls and boys basketball Top 10s online at richmond.com tomorrow and in print Saturday for a synopsis of regional seeding and schedules.

