Playoffs? Playoffs. A synopsis of this week's jam-packed high school basketball playoff action

With some first rounds of high school basketball playoff action in the books and others set for early this week, here’s a look at all the local teams still standing, as well as a peek ahead to a jam-packed week of regional hoops action across the public school classifications, as well as the Prep League and LIS among private schools.

Class 6

Boys: The Region 6A tournament is a scheduling anomaly among local regions, largely because it has less teams and is more geographically spread out.

No. 1 seed James River hosted No. 6 Cosby in Monday night’s first round, and No. 3 Manchester hosted No. 5 Thomas Dale. The Rapids-Titans winner plays either No. 4 Landstown or No. 7 Kellam in Wednesday’s semifinals. The Lancers-Knights winner plays either No. 2 Oscar Smith or No. 8 Grassfield. The region title game is Friday night at the highest remaining seed.

Girls: The 6A girls bracket largely mirrors that of the boys. No. 1 James River hosted No. 6 Cosby Monday night. The winner of that game plays the winner of Landstown-Oscar Smith in Wednesday’s semifinals. No. 2 Manchester hosted No. 3 Thomas Dale, with the winner taking on either No. 4 Western Branch or No. 8 Kellam in the semis, with the region championship set for Friday.

Class 5

Boys: In Region 5C, No. 8 Mills Godwin downed No. 9 Hermitage Friday night; No. 5 Prince George took care of No. 12 J.R. Tucker; No. 6 Deep Run beat No. 11 Clover Hill; and No. 7 Midlothian defeated No. 10 Meadowbrook in the first round with the top four seeds receiving byes.

The Eagles play at top-seeded L.C. Bird in Tuesday night’s quarterfinals, while the Royals travel to No. 4 Highland Springs, the Wildcats are at No. 3 Glen Allen and the Trojans take on No. 2 Douglas Freeman.

Those games are all at the higher seeds before Friday’s semifinals (6 and 7:30 p.m.) and next Monday’s championship game (7:30) shift to host site Highland Springs.

Girls: Top-seeded Glen Allen hosts No. 8 Midlothian in Tuesday’s quarterfinals after the Trojans downed No. 9 Clover Hill in Friday’s first round. No. 4 L.C. Bird hosts No. 5 Meadowbrook, which beat No. 12 J.R. Tucker. No. 3 Hermitage hosts No. 6 Prince George after the Royals took care of No. 11 Douglas Freeman. And No. 2 Highland Springs welcomes No. 7 Deep Run after the Wildcats defeated No. 10 Mills Godwin.

Thursday’s semifinals will be played at 6 p.m. and 7:30 at host site Midlothian, and next Monday’s championship game is slated for 5:30 at Highland Springs.

Class 4

Boys: In Region 4B, a pair of upsets based on seeding stole the headlines Friday as No. 12 Monacan took down No. 5 Hanover 69-64 behind 22 points from Rasheed Daniels. The Chiefs advanced to play at No. 4 Henrico in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

On the other side of the bracket, No. 10 Matoaca defeated No. 7 Patrick Henry 65-49. The Warriors advanced to meet No. 2 Varina.

Elsewhere, No. 6 Huguenot beat No. 11 Dinwiddie and No. 9 Atlee downed No. 8 King George. The Falcons play at No. 3 Courtland, and the Raiders take on top-seeded Eastern View.

Friday’s semifinals and next Monday’s title game will be played at the highest remaining seed.

Girls: No. 1 Eastern View, No. 2 Hanover, No. 3 Powhatan and No. 4 Monacan received first-round byes and will host Tuesday night’s quarterfinals. No. 8 Courtland beat No. 9 Henrico Friday to earn a date with the top-seeded Cyclones.

No. 5 Patrick Henry downed No. 12 Varina and advanced to play the Chiefs. No. 7 Matoaca took care of No. 10 Chancellor, setting up a Warriors-Hawks quarterfinal. The Indians meet No. 6 Mechanicsville, which beat No. 11 King George.

Friday’s semifinals and next Monday’s championship will be played at the higher seeds.

Class 3

Boys: The Region 3A bracket is another anomaly, with teams from Richmond, Hampton Roads and in between playing first-round action Monday night.

Most notable locally are top seed Petersburg and No. 2 Hopewell, which both received first-round byes into Wednesday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals are Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m. at Norfolk’s Scope Arena, with the championship game slated for March 1 at 8 p.m., also at Scope Arena.

No. 11 New Kent played at No. 6 Tabb in Monday’s first round, and No. 13 Colonial Heights was at No. 4 Lake Taylor, with the rest of the first-round games comprised of non-local teams.

Girls: Top-seeded Hopewell received a first-round bye into Wednesday’s quarterfinals along with No. 2 Lake Taylor. No. 4 New Kent played at No. 13 Tabb in Monday’s first round. No. 12 Petersburg played at No. 5 Lafayette, and No. 14 Colonial Heights was at No. 3 Lakeland.

Saturday’s semifinals are set for 1 and 3 p.m., and the championship game is March 1 at 6, all at Scope Arena.

Class 2

Boys: The top-ranked team in the Richmond area for much of the season, John Marshall is the headliner, reigning champion and top seed in Region 2A. The Justices host No. 8 Bruton at 7:30 p.m. in Tuesday’s quarterfinals after the Panthers beat No. 8 King William in Friday’s first round.

No. 4 Thomas Jefferson hosts No. 5 Prince Edward in the quarterfinals and, if the Vikings win, they’ll play at Jayem in an all-Richmond Public Schools 2A semifinal. No. 2 Greensville hosts No. 7 Amelia, and No. 3 Nottoway welcomes No. 4 Brunswick on the other side of the bracket.

Semifinals are slated for Thursday, with the 2A championship scheduled for Friday.

Girls: No. 4 John Marshall hosts No. 5 King William at 6 p.m. in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. Those are the only local teams in the girls 2A bracket. Semifinals are Thursday and Friday at the higher seeds.

Private schools

Prep League: St. Christopher’s hosts Trinity Episcopal Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., with the winner advancing to play at No. 2 Collegiate Friday at 7. The championship game is Saturday at 5:30 at the highest remaining seed. St. Anne’s-Belfield is the top-seeded team and hosts the winner of Tuesday’s game between Woodberry Forest and Fork Union.

LIS: No. 2 Saint Gertrude hosts No. 3 St. Catherine’s Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the semifinals. No. 4 Collegiate beat No. 5 Trinity Episcopal in Friday’s play-in game, the Cougars advanced to play at top-seeded St. Anne’s-Belfield Tuesday at 5:30 in the other semifinal. The championship game will be played Thursday at the highest remaining seed.