Pond family enjoys a pair of state volleyball titles

Deep Run boys volleyball coach Kevin Pond celebrated two state championships last week: one for his team, and one for his son’s.

Pond’s Wildcats won their fourth consecutive state title, beating Glen Allen 3-0 at Glen Allen in the Class 5 final on Friday.

Over at Patrick Henry on Friday, the Patriots won their fifth consecutive title – extending their state record – with a 3-0 victory over Maggie Walker Governor’s School. Gage Pond, a senior, plays for PH.

“We both celebrated with the teams afterwards [on Friday],” Pond said in a text. “But we had dinner on Saturday.”

They’ve celebrated dual titles the past three seasons.

Pond was on the first boys team at Patrick Henry and graduated in 1993. He coached the JV team there before moving to Deep Run, where he just finished his 13th season as head coach.

His teams have gone 284-41.