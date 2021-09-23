Powell, St. Christopher's off to hot start

Three games into the season, unbeaten St. Christopher's has outscored its opponents by 100 points (113-13).
Senior quarterback Joshua Powell is 35 of 65 for 458 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also carried 27 times for 114 yards and two scores.
Saints coach Lance Clelland called his physical signal caller an "extremely hard worker" who's getting more comfortable running the offense as the season goes on.
"He's much more comfortable, it's a definitely a product of him being around his teammates longer and having a full summer under his belt," Clelland said. "He's getting better every day."
At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Powell also plays linebacker for the Saints, and Clelland said many of his rushing attempts are by design. With high-level offensive weapons like backs Trent Hendrick and Nikkos Kovanes, receivers Andre Greene and Mac Grant and tight end Joe Sullivan, it's no surprise that the Saints have been explosive on that side of the ball.
But the defense has been equally dominant, Clelland said.
"Our defense is very dynamic," Clelland said, crediting defensive coordinator Greg Tune with preparing that unit every week. "We have a very experienced group of defenders. The offense may get all the highlights, but in reality, you win games because of defense."
In addition to Powell, Sullivan (linebacker), Hendrick (linebacker), Grant (safety) and Kovanes (safety) also play both ways. Clelland said he rotates his two-way players a good deal to manage their workloads. And other players have stepped up to contribute just as much as that core group of captains, like linebacker / back Harrison Wood and defensive end Henry Omohundro.
Despite the Saints' early-season dominance, Clelland said he has no problems keeping his group hungry and engaged.
"We have a very bought in group of young men," Clelland said. "This group has bought in to working hard, focusing on every day, preparing and getting better. Everything they've handled, being challenged in the classroom, they're doing a great job of focusing and becoming mentally tough on the field as well."
St. Chris travels to Norfolk Academy (2-1) Friday before playing its first local opponent of the season Oct. 1 in a classic VISAA rivalry meeting with Benedictine (1-2).
