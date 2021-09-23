Powell, St. Christopher's off to hot start

Three games into the season, unbeaten St. Christopher's has outscored its opponents by 100 points (113-13).

Senior quarterback Joshua Powell is 35 of 65 for 458 yards and seven touchdowns. He's also carried 27 times for 114 yards and two scores.

Saints coach Lance Clelland called his physical signal caller an "extremely hard worker" who's getting more comfortable running the offense as the season goes on.

"He's much more comfortable, it's a definitely a product of him being around his teammates longer and having a full summer under his belt," Clelland said. "He's getting better every day."

At 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, Powell also plays linebacker for the Saints, and Clelland said many of his rushing attempts are by design. With high-level offensive weapons like backs Trent Hendrick and Nikkos Kovanes, receivers Andre Greene and Mac Grant and tight end Joe Sullivan, it's no surprise that the Saints have been explosive on that side of the ball.

But the defense has been equally dominant, Clelland said.