Powhatan AD Tim Llewellyn retiring

Powhatan High activities director Tim Llewellyn is retiring after 33 years as a teacher, coach and athletic administrator in the area.

“I figured this is as good a time as any to turn the page and start a new chapter,” said Llewellyn, who intends to begin an undetermined second career.

Llewellyn was a standout in basketball and track at Clover Hill and Bridgewater College. After teaching and coaching at Midlothian Middle in Chesterfield, he returned to Clover Hill, where he coached basketball, track and golf and was an assistant AD for 13 years.

He became the AD at James River in 2009, stepping down in 2014 and going back to teaching and coaching golf so he could watch his son play in high school.

The only place he’d serve again as an AD, he said, was Powhatan, where he and his family have lived for 28 years. The job opened in 2017, and Llewellyn was hired.

“I’m definitely going to miss it,” he said.

The opening has been posted by Powhatan County Public Schools.