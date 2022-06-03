Powhatan boys soccer's historic season led by Virginia recruit with 30 goals

Vuvuzelas roared from orange-packed stands as storm clouds loomed Thursday night at Powhatan, where the Indians boys soccer team is back in the state tournament for the first time in 25 years with a Virginia recruit leading the charge.

Powhatan (17-3-1) fell to Chancellor (Fredericksburg; 16-3-4) 2-1 in a marathon of a Region 4B final that included two lightning delays, both lasting more than an hour, and a dramatic extra-time winner well past 10 p.m.

But coach Willie Miles' Indians will travel to Great Bridge (Chesapeake; 15-3-1) Tuesday for a Class 4 quarterfinal as they look to extend the program's best season in decades.

"We obviously love our home turf, we love the moment to be out here in front of our fans in a regional final. Our boys put everything they had on the line, and it didn't break our way," Miles said as his squad dispersed around him.

"It's only going to drive our fire to keep going to war, it's only going to fuel us to clean up what we need to clean up. ... We got to this point by being a unified front, and we're going to remain that. We've still got business to take care of."

Indians No. 10 Parker Sloan, a senior attacking midfielder who is committed to Virginia and has 30 goals and 13 assists, scored Powhatan's goal with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

"It's a coach's dream to to coach a player like that [Sloan]," Miles said. "He fuels everyone, and I'm so proud of his progression. ... I can't wait to see what he does in the future, but his high school career still is not over."

Sloan said, counting scrimmages, he's up to 34 goals and 17 assists. He described himself as a unique forward that looks to take defenders on with speed, get downhill and leave the opposition flat-footed.

He's still learning to play with his back to goal, preferring to operate a little deeper in order to drop into the midfield and receive the ball facing goal. Sloan's creativity stood out Thursday, with an assortment of flicked headers, dummies, cutbacks and through balls creating opportunities, and a handful of powerful shots forcing saves from the Chargers keeper.

He'd been eyeing a bigger Chancellor defender in the first half, anticipating that he could catch him off-balance. So as Sloan received the ball and turned toward goal, he flicked it to his left to beat the defender, saw the keeper make one move to his left, then slotted his shot to the keeper's right past the near post.

"It was all a blur real fast, but it was a good goal," Sloan said, adding that UVA, his mother's alma mater, has been his dream school since he started playing soccer at 6 years old.

Senior defender and captain Carter Hubley has been the rock of the Indians back line, Miles said. Sloan called freshman forward James Davis "electric, he blows stuff up with his explosive speed."

Sophomore midfielder Brayden Elzey is cool and calm on the ball. Junior midfielder Colton Hiatt is the "engine" of the midfield, Sloan said. And junior center back Connor Nickerson has adjusted well to a more defensive role and been "lock down."

Junior Fischer Daniel has elevated his game with an upbeat, aggressive attacking style and high work rate, Miles said.

"I'm so proud of the way he's matured and grown as a leader of this team," Miles and Sloan said of Daniel, adding that the striker has scored nearly 20 goals on the season.

Junior keeper Tucker Thomas has "played out of his mind," Sloan said.

"I'm so proud of him."

Miles expects a Great Bridge team with a fast, physical style synonymous with "that 757 culture."

"We're going to have to match that intensity," Miles said, looking at his team rejoin their families outside the locker room.

"I know they can bounce back from this. They're going to be feeling that fire come Monday when they're practicing. They're going to do what they've got to do to get ready for a deep state run, one game at a time."