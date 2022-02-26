Powhatan girls claim first state tournament berth

The girls basketball banner that hangs at Powhatan High School has an empty spot under “State.”

That will be filled in shortly.

The Indians earned the program’s first state tournament berth by beating visiting Matoaca 61-52 on Friday in the Class 4, Region B semifinals.

Third-seeded Powhatan (17-7) will play for the region title Monday at 7 p.m. at top-seeded Eastern View, which beat No. 4 seed Monacan 52-44 in the other semifinal. The champ and region runner-up advance to the state tourney.

“We’ve worked so hard for this moment,” said Powhatan point guard Kayla Terry, who had 19 points. “Every practice we went hard. Every film we watched we studied hard. We just had so much confidence in ourselves to get to this moment.”

Fifth-year Powhatan coach Kristy Henderson said her team huddled at the end of practice on Thursday and talked some about the banner. She texted her players Friday "for a little motivation."

"‘Let’s make some history,’” she said in the message.

It came with a bit of a gimpy lineup.

Henderson’s daughter, Faith, averages 21 points and is the school’s all-time leading scorer. The senior, who is headed to Christopher Newport, has been nursing a hamstring injury and was out of the lineup at times Friday.

Another starter, Samantha Flippo, has a bone bruise and played sparingly.

So Terry and others filled the scoring gap. She scored 16 of her points in the first half, when Powhatan built a 32-15 lead. Terry averages about 10.

“I just saw open lanes, so why not take it?” said Terry, who will play at Lynchburg. “Possibly get fouled. … Every opportunity I had open, I just took it. It was states or nothing. I wanted it so bad.”

Seventh-seeded Matoaca (15-7), with one state tournament appearance (2000), didn’t make it easy. After seeing multiple shots in the first half dip in and out of the basket, the Warriors got back in the game with Hannah Williams (22 points) sparking a 9-0 run to start the third quarter.

Powhatan stablized behind Corynn Lampman (14 points), Katherine Cerullo (14) and Henderson (12).

"That’s what we need to do,” K. Henderson said of the balance. “They have stepped up in the last two games.”

The Indians pushed the lead to 58-38 with 4:14 left, but Matoaca made the countdown uncomfortable.

With 3-pointers from Kylie Booth, Maia Pettaway and Williams, Matoaca whittled the deficit to seven with 31 seconds left. Cerullo stopped the run with two free throws, setting off a jumping-up-and-down celebration with the student section after the handshake line.

“l’ve [started] since my freshman year,” Terry said. “I’ve never had so much confidence in our team. As a senior, I have to lead my team. I just believed we could do it, and here we are, going to states."

Eastern View 52, Monacan 44: Monacan got 12 points from sophomore Zofia Enriquez while finishing the season 16-7.

Sophomore Amirah Washington had 9 points and five rebounds. Senior Linden Madison added 8 points and seven rebounds, and freshman Trinity Jones had 7 points and 10 rebounds.

Matoaca 11 4 17 20 -- 52

Powhatan 21 11 14 15 -- 61

Mat – Pettaway 7, Williams 22, K. Booth 4, F. Brown 8, A. Booth 7, Richardson 2, Upshaw 2.

Pow – K. Terry 19, Lampman 14, Henderson 12, Cerullo 14, Callahan 2.