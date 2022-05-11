Powhatan girls lacrosse riding chemistry to unbeaten season

Close chemistry among plenty of multi-sport athletes was the defining strength entering this season for coach Laura Camp's Powhatan girls lacrosse program, and those bonds have propelled the Indians to an 11-0 record with a 216-38 goal differential and two games remaining on the schedule.

"These girls, they're friends on an off the field," Camp said Wednesday ahead of a matchup with Patrick Henry (4-6).

"Playing multiple sports with each other really helps with that chemistry. They bring the chemistry from one sport to the other, and that has definitely helped with our success this season."

Powhatan has defeated every opponent by double-digit goal margins except one -- traditional local power Atlee (8-3), who the Indians beat 11-10 on March 24 after leading most of the way then holding out through a late Raiders rally.

"That was a really big win for us," Camp said of the Atlee victory. "Knowing they're such a strong program with a lot of strong players, it was a true test for our team to compete at that level. ... The kids all rose to the occasion."

With quite a few year-round lacrosse players mixed in with some all-around athletes who excel at multiple sports, Camp knew going into the year it had the potential to be a special season. The Indians returned nine starters from a 9-2 2021 squad.

Around 60% of Powhatan's goals have been assisted this season, a stat indicative of a cohesive attack, which Camp lauded.

"We don't have just one or two players that are threats, all of them are," she said. "So many of our players will play different positions and fill the gaps for what's needed, they are all flexible and excited to do whatever job I ask them to. That's so rewarding as a coach, to have players who are so willing and positive no matter what position it is."

Senior captains Jordan Krauss (attack) and Kendal McMullin (midfield) have provided key leadership, Krauss is the "control center" of the offense with 85 career assists and McMullin anchors the midfield.

Junior Sam Flippo and sophomore Grace Hayden have been vital in defense, as has junior Taylor Fitzsimmons. Sophomore defender Casey Grell "has really stepped up," Camp said.

Junior Lexi Campbell is a versatile athlete who can play anywhere. Two freshmen, Caroline Camp and Erica Krauss, are strong on the draw and have provided scoring threats. Junior lefty attacker Kate Adams has a great crease roll and excels at picking out teammates. Junior attackers Carly Rehme, Sophie Payne, Hannah Johnson and Hunter King have contributed going forward.

Freshman Chloe Holt has come up from junior varsity mid-season and excelled quickly. And junior Jessie Fens is "a great communicator" in goal, guiding the defensive alignments in front of her, and fellow junior Lily Marshall has also seen time between the posts.

The Indians conclude their regular season Thursday against Mechanicsville (2-8) before a week of preparation for regionals, where the top four teams from the east and west are aligned on opposite sides of the bracket.

A potential Powhatan - Atlee rematch could come in the region semifinals with a berth in the state tournament on the line.