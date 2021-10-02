Powhatan holds off Monacan, claims 39-28 victory

Two drives later, Johnson took a screen pass from Trevillian 53 yards for the score and a 14-8 lead at the start of the second quarter and would last through the end of the half.

Out of the break, the Indians wasted no time continuing their hot streak. Trevillian hit Jason Worthington for a 20-yard score and a 20-8 lead.

“We wanted to show them that they couldn’t stop us on the ground,” Johnson said. “Then, we wanted to show them they couldn’t stop us in the air, either.”

After Monacan failed on a fake punt attempt to convert on 4th and 5, Powhatan took advantage of the short field and Johnson scored from 3-yards out.

The Indians offense wasn’t on the sidelines long after that score, as Worthington jumped a route and intercepted Lynch on the Chiefs first play on the ensuing drive and ran it back to the Monacan 18-yard-line.

Johnson scored two plays later for a 26-8 lead after a failed two-point conversion.

The Chiefs had their biggest play of the game right away as Lee Wells took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score.

Johnson scored his fourth touchdown of the night on the ensuing drive for a 39-14 lead.