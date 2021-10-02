Powhatan holds off Monacan, claims 39-28 victory

Powhatan senior running back Mitchell Johnson was not an easy assignment for the Monacan defense on Friday night at James Woodson Stadium.
Johnson broke tackles, spun his way through holes and bowled over defenders for 202 yards and four touchdowns as the Indians took down the Chiefs 39-28 in Dominion District action.
“We all knew this was a big game,” Johnson said. “We expected them to play hard. The line and the receivers, from the beginning of the game, were blocking really well and just playing their tails off. It’s all to them.”
Following a fumble by the Chiefs (2-2) on the opening kickoff, Johnson put the Indians in position on the short field with three straight runs.
Then, Dylan Trevillian found Ethan Dowdy for an 8-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 Indians lead.
It was the first touchdown of three for Trevillian on the night and was a crucial balance for Powhatan—Trevillian had 187 yards passing to almost match Johnson’s 202 rushing yards.
“That’s fantastic balance,” Indians coach Mike Henderson said. “That’s what we’re striving for.”
Monacan answered right away with a 48-yard touchdown pass from AJ Lynch to Ghalil Wells, with a two-point conversion that gave the Chiefs an 8-7 lead.
Two drives later, Johnson took a screen pass from Trevillian 53 yards for the score and a 14-8 lead at the start of the second quarter and would last through the end of the half.
Out of the break, the Indians wasted no time continuing their hot streak. Trevillian hit Jason Worthington for a 20-yard score and a 20-8 lead.
“We wanted to show them that they couldn’t stop us on the ground,” Johnson said. “Then, we wanted to show them they couldn’t stop us in the air, either.”
After Monacan failed on a fake punt attempt to convert on 4th and 5, Powhatan took advantage of the short field and Johnson scored from 3-yards out.
The Indians offense wasn’t on the sidelines long after that score, as Worthington jumped a route and intercepted Lynch on the Chiefs first play on the ensuing drive and ran it back to the Monacan 18-yard-line.
Johnson scored two plays later for a 26-8 lead after a failed two-point conversion.
The Chiefs had their biggest play of the game right away as Lee Wells took the ensuing kickoff 92 yards for a score.
Johnson scored his fourth touchdown of the night on the ensuing drive for a 39-14 lead.
Monacan’s offense made short work of the Indians defense on its next drive, needing just five plays to score on a Keshawn Jefferson 1-yard run, cutting the deficit to 39-22 after a successful two-point conversion.
Lynch threw his second touchdown of the night to KJ Johnson to make it a 39-28 game with 48 seconds left. The Chiefs attempted an onside kick, but Powhatan recovered and was able to kneel away the rest of the clock to seal the victory.
“We’ve been trying to get past (Monacan) for quite some time, so it’s a big win for the program,” Henderson said. “We had a great week of practice and we played well. It means a lot to us.”
For Monacan, Lynch threw for 207 yards and two touchdowns with the interception. Monacan rushed for 107 yards on the ground in the game.
The Chiefs will host Cosby on Oct. 8, while Powhatan hosts James River.
Johnson said that the win against the Chiefs will hopefully carry its momentum over to the matchup with the Rapids.
“The momentum this gives is incredible,” he said. “We’re all hyped and we’re going to use this as fuel. I think we’re going to play the rest of the season out very well.”
Monacan 8 0 6 14 28
Powhatan 7 7 18 7 39
P- Dowdy 12 pass from Trevillian (Rehme kick)
M- G. Wells 48 pass from Lynch (Jefferson run)
P- Johnson 53 pass from Trevillian (Rehme kick)
P- Worthington 20 pass from Trevillian (pass failed)
P- Johnson 3 run (run failed)
P- Johnson 9 run (pass failed)
M- L. Wells 92 kickoff return (pass failed)
P- Johnson 3 run (Rehme kick)
M- Jefferson run (Richardson pass from Johnson)
M- K. Johnson 19 pass from Lynch (pass failed)
RUSHING
M- Johnson 19-61, Lynch 7-26, L. Lee 2-9, Ellerbee 1-1; P- Johnson 29-202, Trevillian 2-24, Cheatham 4-16, Hamersley 1-1, Dowdy 1-15
PASSING
M- Lynch 15-29-207-2-1; P- Trevillian 12-19-182-3-0
RECEIVING
M- G. Lee 4-80, Jefferson 5-56, Davis 2-15, K. Johnson 2-54, Dolson 1-2; P- Johnson 1-53, Warriner 2-23, Dowdy 5-50, Cheatham 1-4, Worthington 2-40, 44 1-14