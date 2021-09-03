Powhatan holds on for OT win against Mechanicsville, 21-20

Sturdy, fast and unafraid of a scrum, Johnson ran for 124 of Powhatan’s 127 yards on the ground. Then, to start the fourth quarter, he caught another missile from Trevillian to help bump the score up to 14-6.

Henderson said Thursday night’s showing was a confirmation of what they can expect from Johnson this season, but both agreed that, like the momentum within the game itself, there were still elements that needed to be fine tuned.

“It was a little rough in the beginning,” Johnson said. “There were a few mistakes to nip in the bud, but I feel like we all came together and cleaned it up when it counted.”

The Mustangs had some dangerous running backs of their own with Colby Messe and Cole Varner.

Varner carried the ball most of the way to Mechanicsville’s first touchdown, with Tyler Stevens securing the score after Powhatan forced a fumble. He was able to collect a TD of his own in the final four minutes of the fourth quarter, and Messe’s run for extra points tied the game 14-14 to force overtime.

Mustang quarterback Jordan Callahan connected with Hunter Ostein for six in the deciding series, but after a low snap couldn’t be settled into a solid hold, Callahan was unable to reach the end zone.