Powhatan softball edges powerhouse Midlothian in 10-inning thriller

Freshman infielder Ava Harper hit a two-out, go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 10th inning, sophomore pitcher Madalyn Johnson struck out 15 in 10 commanding frames, and Powhatan softball edged past local power Midlothian 3-2 in extra innings on Thursday.

"It was a great game either way it went," said Indians coach Marie Crump, in her 41st season leading one of the area's more consistent programs.

"Obviously, I'm glad we came out on top. It was good to see this group show some determination and grit when things weren't always going our way."

Johnson traded zeroes with Trojans senior ace Cassie Grizzard, a Louisville recruit and returning first team All-Metro honoree, for five innings beneath clear blue skies as the same schools faced off in baseball on the adjacent field, sending foul balls back and forth.

Powhatan (8-3), which lost to Midlo (7-2) 6-0 in March, broke the deadlock in the top of the sixth. Harper led off with a double, and scored when senior Joy Johnson worked the count to 2-2 before an inside-out swing sent a laser down the right field line all the way to the fence for a run-scoring triple.

The 1-0 lead held until the Trojans, down to their last out in the bottom of the seventh, scrapped home a run on a passed ball to send the game to extras as the sun dipped below the tree line.

Crump said there was some worry her side would lose momentum after failing to put the game away in the would-be final frame.

"It took our breath away for a minute, but we stepped right back in," Crump said. "And that's what it takes."

Trojans coach Adam Layton joked to his dugout "it's not fun if it's not stressful," as the game went into extras. Mutual three-up, three-downs ensued in the eighth to take the game into the ITB (international tie breaker) phase where each team begins the inning with a runner on second.

Senior Payton George drove Powhatan's first ITB runner in on a sharp single to right.

"I did not want to lose at all, I went up there with the mindset I was hitting that first pitch," a grinning George said of the at-bat.

Grizzard, Midlothian's ITB runner to start its half of the ninth, stole third on the first pitch of the frame. Ellie Herndon, who made standout plays at third base all afternoon, drove Grizzard in with a sacrifice fly to right to tie things up once again.

Madalyn Johnson said surrendering the lead with a chance to win for the second time didn't phase her Indians.

"We were really positive in the dugout, the team all came together," Johnson said. "It's all about trusting your teammates. I'm really proud."

With two outs and a runner on third in the top of the 10th, Harper singled to right to give Powhatan its third one-run lead.

"I'm so proud of her," Madalyn Johnson said of Harper, who George called their "star freshman."

The sophomore hurler proceeded to shut the door this time with a one-two-three 10th, overpowering opposing hitters up in the zone as she did throughout the contest. Her teammates all rushed to the circle to mob her after recording the final out.

Powhatan has five seniors in addition to an assortment of underclassmen, so Crump said it's taken some time for this year's squad to gel. Johnson said her Indians were "a little all over the place" to begin the season.

But she and George emphasized how Powhatan's maturation enabled them to overcome one of the area's most talented squads on the road despite a couple late setbacks.

"I'm really proud of how we've grown," George said. "We've definitely come together as a team."

-------------------------------------------------

Powhatan 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 - 3 7 0

Midlothian 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 0 - 2 5 0

W: Madalyn Johnson (10 IP, 15 Ks); L: Cassie Grizzard (10 IP, 16 Ks)

POW: Ava Harper 2-5, 2B, RS, RBI; Joy Johnson 2-3, 3B, RBI; Peyton George RBI; MID: Eliana Rodriguez 2-4; Lisa Broussard 2-4, RS; Cassie Grizzard 1-4, RS.