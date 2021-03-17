Powhatan stays in Class 4, Region B football race with 2-point conversion in third OT

Powhatan football coach Mike Henderson thought about going for a win-or-lose 2-point conversion in the first overtime against Clover Hill on Friday.

By the third overtime, with the last possession, he decided it was time.

Trailing 42-35 after Clover Hill’s Kendall Cross scored, Powhatan’s Mitchell Johnson scored from 2 yards out to make it 42-41. Henderson kept the offense on the field, told them during a timeout they were built to run the ball on short yardage, and called the same play.

Johnson (30 carries, 177 yards) scored from the 3 to give Powhatan a 43-42 victory and a chance in the Class 4, Region B playoff race.

Henderson said the decision to go for the win “was a combination of things.”

“I was concerned they were going to go for two [if they had the ball last],” he said. “Their [kicker] was hitting them straight and true, and we were getting a little bit of pressure on ours. I just felt like it was time for it. The other thing is we ran the ball for 301 yards.

“I just thought we could run the ball in for 3 yards, so I just decided to go for it.”