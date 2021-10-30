Powhatan stuns undefeated Midlothian in 42-7 victory

Powhatan quarterback Dylan Trevillian lit up Midlothian (6-1) with 15 completions in 21 attempts for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Mitchell Johnson rushed 18 times for 92 of the visitors’ 151 yards and one touchdown

“We had a good game plan,” said Trevillian, a 6-1, 180-pound junior. “Our line (Tanner Palmore, Zack Karanian, Ashton Tingle, Josh Wade, Mitch Bolt) did an amazing job.

“They had really good outside linebackers and a really good D-end. Our game plan was to stretch them out. I was seeing the middle of the field wide open. Both otheir safeties were split. They left the post wide open, and I took advantage of it.”

Trevillian connected first from 40 yards out to Fisher Hamersley to end a three-play, 63-yard drive at 3:47 of the first quarter.

His second touchdown pass went for 24 yards to Dowdy with 25.7 seconds left in the second. Tucker Thomas’s third of six points-after gave Powhatan a 21-7 advantage going into the break.

“It was a post pattern,” said Dowdy of his route. “We practiced that all week. We knew they were going to give it to us if I was in the slot. Saw the safety come down. Made my move. The quarterback put it right on me.”