Powhatan stuns undefeated Midlothian in 42-7 victory

Upset?
On paper, maybe.
Masterpiece?
In the eye of the beholder.
Any way you cut it, though, Powhatan’s 42-7 victory over previously undefeated Midlothian on a cool, damp Friday night at F.W. Poates Stadium is one that both squads will likely remember for a very long time, just from diametrically different perspectives.
“This was not an upset,” said the Indians’ Ethan Dowdy, a 6-3, 180-pound senior wide receiver/defensive back. “We expected to come out here and win.”
Even though the Trojans were 7-0 and ranked No. 4 in the Times-Dispatch Top 10?
And even though Dowdy and his guys were 5-3 and stinging from a one-point loss to LC Bird a week ago plus a 31-point spanking by Manchester, the perennial Dominion District power which Midlo defeated 42-35 two weeks ago?
“We know what we’re capable of,” Dowdy continued. “All year, we’ve seen our potential. We haven’t yet put up a full game. Tonight, we put together a full game.”
Powhatan (6-3) took control from the outset and never relented. Purposeful play calling, precise execution, and power in the trenches resulted in 385 yards on 52 attempts.
Powhatan quarterback Dylan Trevillian lit up Midlothian (6-1) with 15 completions in 21 attempts for 234 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Mitchell Johnson rushed 18 times for 92 of the visitors’ 151 yards and one touchdown
“We had a good game plan,” said Trevillian, a 6-1, 180-pound junior. “Our line (Tanner Palmore, Zack Karanian, Ashton Tingle, Josh Wade, Mitch Bolt) did an amazing job.
“They had really good outside linebackers and a really good D-end. Our game plan was to stretch them out. I was seeing the middle of the field wide open. Both otheir safeties were split. They left the post wide open, and I took advantage of it.”
Trevillian connected first from 40 yards out to Fisher Hamersley to end a three-play, 63-yard drive at 3:47 of the first quarter.
His second touchdown pass went for 24 yards to Dowdy with 25.7 seconds left in the second. Tucker Thomas’s third of six points-after gave Powhatan a 21-7 advantage going into the break.
“It was a post pattern,” said Dowdy of his route. “We practiced that all week. We knew they were going to give it to us if I was in the slot. Saw the safety come down. Made my move. The quarterback put it right on me.”
His third, a 25-yard pinpoint strike to Dowdy, came at 5:13 of the third quarter following a defensive stop.
“I sneak to the back side of the formation, come across and back up, and basically try to get open,” Dowdy said. “The line gave the quarterback plenty of protection. Seems like he was back there all day.”
With 2:20 left in the third, Trevillian, following another defensive stop, took Powhatan 57 yards in four plays, the last a 25-yard connection to Jason Worthington.
Dowdy’s interception thwarted the home team’s next drive and set up a short-field series that ended when Trevillian, flushed from the pocket on third-and-8, scrambled 12 yards to the house a minute into the final quarter.
Playing their 3-4 defense with passion and intentionality, the Indians limited Midlothian’s multifaceted attack to 175 yards (78 rushing, 97 passing) on 38 plays.
“We played as a team,” said senior linebacker Chase Gayness. “All 11 were flowing to the ball. We knew our responsibilities. We were making big plays in big situations and getting the job done.”
Powhatan………….7 14 14 7 -- 42
Midlothian………..0 7 0 0 -- 7
Pow – Hamersley 40 pass from Trevillian (Thomas kick)
Pow – Johnson 3 run (Thomas kick)
Mid – Berry 9 run (Lawton kick)
Pow – Dowdy 24 pass from Trevillian (Thomas kick)
Pow – Dowdy 25 pass from Trevillian (Thomas kick)
Pow – Worthington 25 pass from Trevillian (Thomas kick)
Pow – Trevillian 12 run (Thomas kick)
RUSHING
Pow – Johnson 18 carries, 92 yards, Trevillian 5-19, Reddick 5-18, Hamersley 2-13, Dowdy 1-9.
Mid – Berry 12-53, Meads 1-12, Wassum 1-10, McKey 2-6, Sperry 2-3, Harrington 1-0, Wirt 2-minus 6.
PASSING
Pow –Trevillian 15 completions, 21 attempts, 0 interceptions, 234 yards
Mid – Meads 7-15-1-62, Sperry 4-4-0-35.
RECEIVING
Pow – Dowdy 5 receptions, 102 yards, Hamersley 5-74, Worthington 3-37, Reddick 1-13, Connelly 1-8.
Mid – Harrington 2-21, Lee 2-16, Wirt 1-15, Krauss 1-14, Rosenberger 2-13, Kleski 1-8 Penn 1-8, Berry 1-2.