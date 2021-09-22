Powhatan to dedicate field house in memory of Ernie Henderson

Powhatan will name its field house after former athlete and coach Ernie Henderson in a pregame ceremony before Friday’s football game against George Wythe.
Henderson, who died in November 2020, was a three-sport athlete at Powhatan who played football at Appalachian State.
He coached at Powhatan from 1980-2020, serving as an assistant football coach and strength coach, head track coach and JV baseball and basketball coach.
