 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Powhatan to dedicate field house in memory of Ernie Henderson
0 Comments

Powhatan to dedicate field house in memory of Ernie Henderson

  • 0
20170928_SPO_WOODSON_05

Former Powhatan High School assistant football coach Ernie Henderson Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017.

 MARK GORMUS/TIMES-DISPATCH

Powhatan will name its field house after former athlete and coach Ernie Henderson in a pregame ceremony before Friday’s football game against George Wythe.

Henderson, who died in November 2020, was a three-sport athlete at Powhatan who played football at Appalachian State.

He coached at Powhatan from 1980-2020, serving as an assistant football coach and strength coach, head track coach and JV baseball and basketball coach.

tpearrell@timesdispatch.com

(804) 649-6965

Twitter: @timpearrelltd

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Hot Or Not: Justin Fields will be next rookie QB to get first career win?

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News