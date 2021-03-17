Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow wins AAU indoor national championship in 200-meter dash

This is not only the University of South Carolina signee’s first national title, but the triumph marked a major leap for the senior, who before Saturday’s race had gone to nationals each year but had yet to qualify for the finals. Greenhow also improved upon his run of 21.76 in Friday’s preliminaries, which was .01 of a second behind the event’s top qualifier, Washington state standout Anthony Smith (21.75), who went on to place third in the finals in 21.66.

During Saturday’s race, Greenhow said he didn’t have the best start, but he didn’t panic. As a sprinter, Greenhow said you’re either a starter or a finisher — or, every once in a while, you have somebody who is both or puts both together.

“But I’m a finisher as a sprinter, and when I don’t have my best start, I try not to panic and rush my race,” he said. “I just ran my race, and I’m a strong finisher, so that’s what I did ... and I was able to pull off a win.”

Greenhow’s run on Saturday was his fastest to date in the indoor 200. His personal record in the outdoor 200 is 21.31.

As for everything that’s come together to help Greenhow run consistently fast times, it’s all thanks to his coach, he said of Keilah Tyson.