Powhatan's Anthony Greenhow wins AAU indoor national championship in 200-meter dash

Earlier this year, Anthony Greenhow competed in a 200-meter dash in Virginia Beach. The race was close, but he narrowly missed out on winning. Another competitor passed him in the curve, relegating Greenhow to a runner-up finish.
“I submitted to him basically — and same thing as last year at states in the 300. I submitted to whoever passed me,” said Greenhow, a senior at Powhatan High School. “But this year, I was like, you know what? It’s my senior year. I need to grow up and dig down deep and just find something out of me.”
He found what he needed on March 1 to win his first two state championships in the 55- and 300-meter events in Lynchburg.
Twelve days later, he found it again to become a national champion.
Competing in the AAU National Indoor Championships and taking on some of the best runners from across the country at the Virginia Beach Sports Center on Saturday, Greenhow passed the leader coming off of the second curve in the 17-18-year-old 200-meter dash and crossed the finish line .11 of a second ahead of Texas standout Nazzio John to secure the prestigious title.
“It feels 10 times better than the state [championships] because this is nationals,” said Greenhow, who became an All-American and also set the new meet record with his winning time of 21.52. “It feels great to be a national champion.”
This is not only the University of South Carolina signee’s first national title, but the triumph marked a major leap for the senior, who before Saturday’s race had gone to nationals each year but had yet to qualify for the finals. Greenhow also improved upon his run of 21.76 in Friday’s preliminaries, which was .01 of a second behind the event’s top qualifier, Washington state standout Anthony Smith (21.75), who went on to place third in the finals in 21.66.
During Saturday’s race, Greenhow said he didn’t have the best start, but he didn’t panic. As a sprinter, Greenhow said you’re either a starter or a finisher — or, every once in a while, you have somebody who is both or puts both together.
“But I’m a finisher as a sprinter, and when I don’t have my best start, I try not to panic and rush my race,” he said. “I just ran my race, and I’m a strong finisher, so that’s what I did ... and I was able to pull off a win.”
Greenhow’s run on Saturday was his fastest to date in the indoor 200. His personal record in the outdoor 200 is 21.31.
As for everything that’s come together to help Greenhow run consistently fast times, it’s all thanks to his coach, he said of Keilah Tyson.
“She is definitely the best — I think she’s probably the best in Virginia to be honest in my opinion,” Greenhow said. “She has competed on every level — high school, college and professional. She has excelled and did well at each of those levels. She knows track and field inside-out.
“To have her as a coach, it’s great, because I know she will bring the best out of me, no matter what.”
To Greenhow, who will take on some of the country’s best when he competes for South Carolina, this victory shows that he’s able to compete and do well at the national level.
“After this, I’m just getting ready for outdoor,” Greenhow said, “and hopefully do the same thing.”