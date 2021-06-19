Powhatan's Greenhow sets Class 4 state meet records; Cosby's Bourne wins two titles at Class 6 meet

Personal records, school records, state meet records — Anthony Greenhow shattered them all.
In his last-ever outdoor track and field meet as a varsity athlete, the Powhatan graduate and South Carolina signee made sure that it was his best. He outpaced all of his competitors with incendiary times of 10.37 seconds in the boys 100-meter dash and 21.03 seconds in the boys 200 dash to take home the Class 4 state championships and set the new Class 4 state meet records in both events at Liberty University on Saturday.
“It’s huge,” Greenhow said. “The whole season, and including last year, this is what we were looking at: at states, trying to hit the state record.”
Greenhow became the new state meet record holder across all Virginia High School League classes in the 100, eclipsing the 10.41 run by Blacksburg’s Cole Beck in 2017. Greenhow also delivered the third fastest high school time ever run in the 100 in the State of Virginia.
Loudoun Valley won the boys meet with 86 team points. Patrick Henry (Ashland) came in fourth with 44 points, followed by Powhatan in eighth with 28, Hanover in 13th with 20, Dinwiddie in 19th with 11 and Mechanicsville in 25th with 7.
The Generals’ Barlowe Branch III took home a state title in the 300-meter hurdles with a 39.37. The Hawks’ Ethan Coleman came in second in the 1600-meter run at 4:18.88, and Coleman also took third in the 800 at 1:57.15. The Patriots’ Luke Taylor placed third in the 3200 at 9:27.18. Patrick Henry placed second in the 4x100 relay at 42.89 and second in the 4x800 relay with a 8:00.36. Powhatan’s Aaron Nash took second in the long jump with a 22-4.25.
On the girls side, Loudoun Valley won with 71 points. Hanover placed fifth with 40, followed by Patrick Henry in 24th with 5.5, Dinwiddie in 25th at 5 and Monacan at 27th with 4.
The Hawks’ Alli Crytser, the All-Metro runner of the year for girls cross country, won the 3200 with a 10:38.27 and placed second in the 1600 at 4:58.49.
Class 6 outdoor championship
Cosby track star Michael Bourne won a pair of state titles at Saturday’s Class 6 outdoor track & field championships, taking both the 110 and 300-meter hurdles with times of 13.69 and 37.29, respectively.
On the girls side, the Titans’ 4x400 relay team of Peyton Jenkins, Jordan Jackson, Mekayla Wilson and Merasia Johnson took home a state title with a time of 3:56.44.
Thomas Dale’s Madison McConico won a state championship in the triple jump with a jump of 40-4.
Cosby’s Sarah Schmitt placed second in the pole vault at 11-6 after a jump-off between Schmitt and the first-place finisher. Johnson took third in the 400-meter dash with a time of 57.87.
Dale’s Jordyn Henderson placed fourth in the 100-meter hurdles at 14.6. Fellow Knight Brianna Jackson came in third in the high jump at 5-4.
