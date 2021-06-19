Powhatan's Greenhow sets Class 4 state meet records; Cosby's Bourne wins two titles at Class 6 meet

Personal records, school records, state meet records — Anthony Greenhow shattered them all.

In his last-ever outdoor track and field meet as a varsity athlete, the Powhatan graduate and South Carolina signee made sure that it was his best. He outpaced all of his competitors with incendiary times of 10.37 seconds in the boys 100-meter dash and 21.03 seconds in the boys 200 dash to take home the Class 4 state championships and set the new Class 4 state meet records in both events at Liberty University on Saturday.

“It’s huge,” Greenhow said. “The whole season, and including last year, this is what we were looking at: at states, trying to hit the state record.”

Greenhow became the new state meet record holder across all Virginia High School League classes in the 100, eclipsing the 10.41 run by Blacksburg’s Cole Beck in 2017. Greenhow also delivered the third fastest high school time ever run in the 100 in the State of Virginia.

Loudoun Valley won the boys meet with 86 team points. Patrick Henry (Ashland) came in fourth with 44 points, followed by Powhatan in eighth with 28, Hanover in 13th with 20, Dinwiddie in 19th with 11 and Mechanicsville in 25th with 7.