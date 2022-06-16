Powhatan's Parker Sloan, a Virginia recruit, wins Gatorade state player of the year for boys soccer

Powhatan senior Parker Sloan, a Virginia recruit who scored 35 goals and doled out 17 assists for the Region 4B runners-up Indians, was on Thursday named the Gatorade state player of the year for boys soccer.

An attacking midfielder with standout creative flair, Sloan led the Indians to their first state tournament appearance since 1995 this season, where they fell in the quarterfinals to Great Bridge (Chesapeake) after 20 minutes of overtime and an eight-round penalty shootout.

"It's a coach's dream to to coach a player like that [Sloan]," said Powhatan coach Willie Miles after the Indians' 2-1 region final loss to Chancellor High (Fredericksburg) in which Sloan scored.

"He fuels everyone, and I'm so proud of his progression. ... I can't wait to see what he does in the future."

After that game, Sloan described himself as a unique forward that looks to take defenders on with speed, get downhill and leave the opposition flat-footed.

He's still learning to play with his back to goal, preferring to operate a little deeper in order to drop into the midfield and receive the ball facing goal.

Against Chancellor, he showed off an assortment of flicked headers, dummies, cutbacks and through balls to create opportunities, plus a handful of powerful shots forcing saves from the Chargers keeper.

Powhatan director of athletics Tim Llewellyn said Sloan, also a first-team all-state honoree, is the first Powhatan athlete to win Gatorade state player of the year in any sport.

Llewellyn described Sloan as a selfless student-athlete with a standout work ethic.

"He's a great kid, he supports all the other sports," Llewellyn said. "He leads my example, just a great teammate."

Sloan's father played college baseball, and that was his first sport in early childhood. But T-ball didn't burn off enough energy, so his parents signed him up for soccer at 4 years old.

And the rest is history.

Sloan's mother went to UVA, and he grew up dreaming of playing for the Cavaliers. He attended Virginia's national championship victory over UCLA in 2014, the program's seventh national title.

“It’s so surreal. It’s my dream school," Sloan told Powhatan Today's Nick Vandeloecht after announcing his commitment in March 2021.

“I still get butterflies, I get excited just thinking about it, because I can run the phone call through my head all the time.”