Powhatan's Pfab, Hanover's Weis win Region 4B singles titles

One faced an old rival, while the other, once a freshman phenom, stared across the net to find an heir apparent.

Though the final scores suggest an easy Thursday for Jacob Pfab of Powhatan and Raine Weis of Hanover, both expressed relief as well as exhilaration after winning the Class 4, Region B singles tennis championships at Hanover High School.

Pfab, a junior, took a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Hanover’s Ethan Belote, using a dominant run late to grab the first set, then surviving six tiebreakers in the fourth game of the second set to help seal his first region championship.

“He didn’t make any mistakes, he didn’t have any weaknesses,” Belote said of Pfab’s performance. “He was fast, had strong ground strokes, he’s just an all-around great player.”

For Pfab, who remembers losing two of three matches to Belote when both were freshmen in 2019, the long journey through a COVID-canceled season to a region championship was very consistent.

“To be a good tennis player, you know, you’ve got to put in the work,” Pfab said. “You can’t just come out here expecting to be a good tennis player when you don’t put in the work.”