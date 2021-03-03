Powhatan's Wyatt Lowe has big debut at linebacker

About a week before summer workouts, Powhatan football coach Mike Henderson and his staff moved defensive lineman Wyatt Lowe to middle linebacker.

Lowe was a second-team all-region lineman as a sophomore. But with depth up front, Henderson and company decided to use Lowe’s size – 6-foot, 240 pounds – and ability to move to improve the defense.

That paid off last week in a 16-0 victory over L.C. Bird. The junior had 15 tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, and recovered a blocked punt. He also had three carries for seven yards and a TD as a fullback.

“He had a heck of a night for his first start ever at linebacker,” Henderson said.

Henderson said Lowe, who had started every game since his freshman year on the line, “is one of the best football players that I’ve coached, and he’s not getting recruited because he’s 6-foot, 240 pounds and he’s too small to play defensive line [in college].”

“That’s not why we [moved him], but I think he’s going to have a better chance at linebacker,” he said. “We’re going to do what’s best for the team. The kid can really run. And we have a lot of defensive linemen who are capable of getting on the field. We just feel like it strengthens us against the run.”