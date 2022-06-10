Prep roundup: Deep Run boys soccer falls to Cox in overtime

LEESBURG — Several of Deep Run’s soccer players sat near midfield Friday, trying to digest another too-soon ending in the state tournament.

This one was a 2-1 loss in overtime to Cox (Virginia Beach) in the Class 5 semifinals at Riverside High that came after Deep Run couldn’t convert several chances late in regulation and in overtime.

C.J. Vakos did convert on one of the few late opportunities for Cox, taking a pass from Mikey Farmer and beating keeper Hayden Dewey low to the left corner late in the second overtime.

Deep Run was making its fourth consecutive appearance in the state semifinals. The Wildcats were knocked out in the semis for the second straight year after finishing runner-up in 2018 and ’19.

“It’s definitely tough to lose two times in a row like this,” said Marcelo Sandoval Vogt, a senior who scored Deep Run’s goal. “We know we have the talent, and we know we can make it far. It’s unfortunate for it to end this way.”

After a scoreless first half, Cox took advantage of a penalty kick to go ahead 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute, with Farmer burying the shot low in the right-hand corner.

Region C runner-up Deep Run (15-5) tied the game in the 62nd minute when Sandoval Vogt took a perfectly placed long pass, got a step on a defender and looped a shot over keeper Nolan Isenhour.

The Wildcats kept the heat on and had several more scoring chances late. In the first overtime, Chris Bovo’s shot from straight on was stopped by Isenhour, and Michael Mancuso’s shot from in front was blocked.

“I’d say we had control of the game and we had our chances,” Vogt said. “They just converted their chances better.”

Cox will play Riverside, a 6-2 winner over Kecoughtan in the other semifinal, for the championship on Saturday.

Class 6 softball: With only three upperclassmen, Manchester softball coach Will Willis hopes his team can use Friday’s 11-4 loss to James Madison in the Class 6 state semifinals to build for next year.

“Knowing that we can get this far by believing in ourselves and playing together as a team that’s the biggest takeaway right now,” Willis said.

The Lancers got off to a rough start, allowing four runs in the opening inning including an RBI bunt and a wild pitch that allowed a Warhawk to steal home plate.

First baseman Mia Woolfolk responded for the Lancers, whacking a leadoff home run over the left-field fence. Meadow Coleman had her back, hitting a home run over the right-field fence to narrow the Warhawks’ lead to 4-2 in the top of the second.

The Warhawks had an answer, hitting a two-run single to stretch the lead to 6-2 in the bottom of the second inning. A pair of RBI doubles in the fifth inning gave James Madison a 9-2 lead.

Woolfolk refused to go down without a fight, hitting her second homer of the day and driving in an extra run to narrow the lead to 9-4 in the top of the sixth, but the Lancers could get no closer.

Class 6 boys soccer: James River took down McLean 3-2 to set up a state-title game matchup Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Freedom High School (South Riding) against Langley.

Class 5 girls soccer: First Colonial shut out Deep Run 3-0 to advance to a state final against Briar Woods on Saturday at noon.

Class 6 girls tennis: South County’s Kaitlyn Nguyen defeated Cosby’s Haley Glen 6-1, 6-3 in state semifinal play. Nguyen will face James Madison’s Simone Bergeron, who beat Patriot’s Maya Bravo 6-0, 6-0 Friday, at 10 a.m. Saturday in the state finals, at Huntington Park in Newport News.

Class 5 girls tennis: Sia Chaudry of Clover Hill defeated First Colonial’s Alex Sanda 6-0, 6-1 in the state semifinals. She’ll play Independence’s Bella De Luise in the state finals, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Park in Newport News. De Luise’s semifinal opponent, Maury’s Mya Byrd, retired in the second set due to a knee injury.

Class 3 girls tennis: In singles play, Abingdon’s Lauren Wimmer defeated Maggie Walker’s Kirby Westerfield in semifinal play to reach Saturday’s final. In doubles competition, the Tabb duo of Valentina Crespo-Berker and Christina Baxter beat Maggie Walker’s Westerfield and Naadia Rashid.

Class 4 boys tennis: Powhatan’s Jacob Pfab defeated Spencer Knight of E.C. Glass 6-1, 6-4 to advance to a state-title match against Lightridge’s Sid Dabhade. Dabhade defeated Grafton’s Rainer Christianson 7-6(4), 6-2. Pfab and Dabhade square off at 10 a.m. Saturday at Huntington Park in Newport News.