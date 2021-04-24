Prep roundup: Hanover's Crytser runner-up in Class 4 XC meet; New Kent falls in Class 3 girls volleyball final

Hanover sophomore Alli Crytser raced to a time of 18:55 at the Class 4 state cross country championships in Leesburg on Saturday, claiming runner-up honors behind champion Ava Gordon of Loudoun Valley in the girls race.

Crytser was the top Richmond-area finisher across both races at Saturday’s meet. Hanover finished seventh out of eight championship-eligible teams in the girls race with 175 points.

Gordon clocked in 18:49 in her victory, leading Loudoun Valley to another team title (33 points).

In the boys race, Patrick Henry junior Luke Taylor placed fourth overall with a time of 16:28, guiding the Patriots to a fourth-place finish (86 points) in the team championship. Trevor Mason finished 11th (16:47), adding another All-State performance for the Pats.

Mechanicsville senior Grayson Clark came in 10th with a time of 16:44. The Mustangs were sixth as a team.

Matthew Smith (16:22) gave Loudoun Valley a sweep of the individual honors, and Jefferson Forest (62 points) edged Grafton by just 1 point for the team title.

New Kent falls in Class 3 girls volleyball final