Prep roundup: Hanover's Crytser runner-up in Class 4 XC meet; New Kent falls in Class 3 girls volleyball final

Hanover sophomore Alli Crytser raced to a time of 18:55 at the Class 4 state cross country championships in Leesburg on Saturday, claiming runner-up honors behind champion Ava Gordon of Loudoun Valley in the girls race.
Crytser was the top Richmond-area finisher across both races at Saturday’s meet. Hanover finished seventh out of eight championship-eligible teams in the girls race with 175 points.
Gordon clocked in 18:49 in her victory, leading Loudoun Valley to another team title (33 points).
In the boys race, Patrick Henry junior Luke Taylor placed fourth overall with a time of 16:28, guiding the Patriots to a fourth-place finish (86 points) in the team championship. Trevor Mason finished 11th (16:47), adding another All-State performance for the Pats.
Mechanicsville senior Grayson Clark came in 10th with a time of 16:44. The Mustangs were sixth as a team.
Matthew Smith (16:22) gave Loudoun Valley a sweep of the individual honors, and Jefferson Forest (62 points) edged Grafton by just 1 point for the team title.
New Kent falls in Class 3 girls volleyball final
Making its first state finals appearance since 2001, New Kent fell to Rustburg 25-12, 25-14, 25-13 in the Class 3 girls volleyball championship at Rustburg High School on Friday.
The Trojans finished their season with a runner-up trophy, matching the result from their last trip to the state finals in 2001 (they won the title in 2000). Their 12-3 record is the program’s best since 2008.
Rustburg dropped just five sets all season en route to an undefeated season. Rustburg’s Kate Hardie and Anna Maddox combined for 30 kills in the win.
Haley Baker recorded 18 assists and 14 digs for New Kent. Julia Hathaway had a team-high 10 kills for the Trojans, while Aubrey Hyndshaw added seven kills and six digs.