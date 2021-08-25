Preseason T-D Top 10 for football: Highland Springs, Manchester top season's first rankings

The shortened season and limited playoff field in the spring hurt Varina perhaps as much as anyone. The Blue Devils missed out on a playoff spot despite a strong 4-2 showing with close losses to Springs and Hermitage. Expect stalwart defense and disciplined offense in Marcus Lewis' first full season at the helm.

Dinwiddie was 4-2 in the spring with close losses to Dale and Prince George, both playoff teams. Senior all-region QB Brenton Hilton is back to lead a formidable Generals attack with lots of playmakers on the outside. Coach Billy Mills enters his 17th year in charge at Dinwiddie with high expectations.

QB Jordan Allen and versatile playmaker Jayden Mines lead a Patrick Henry outfit that has looked very good and gone 16-5 in coach Ken Wakefield's two seasons. The Patriots could ascend further up the rankings before long.

State champions in 2019, Hopewell's spring season was stunted by the pandemic more than most. Running back Kesean Henderson is one of the best offensive weapons around. The Blue Devils get an early chance to prove they're still among the 804's best Friday against Varina.