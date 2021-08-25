Preseason T-D Top 10 for football: Highland Springs, Manchester top season's first rankings

T-D preseason Top 10 for football
1. Highland Springs
2. Manchester
3. Thomas Dale
4. Varina
5. Dinwiddie
6. Patrick Henry
7. Hopewell
8. Hermitage
9. Glen Allen
10. Benedictine
Breakdown
Highland Springs may not be as dominant defensively as it was last season, but the offense could be more explosive than in years past. It would feel disrespectful not to pencil in a team that's made five state title appearances in the past six years at No. 1, regardless of how much talent they lost.
But Manchester might have something to say about that top spot soon enough. The Lancers figure to be explosive behind senior back Ramon Brown and junior QB Cody Shelton. And they play at the Springers' new stadium Sept. 3, that game could decide who holds the No. 1 spot for much of the 2021 season.
Dale comes in at No. 3 after the Knights went 5-0 in the spring regular season before beating Franklin County 41-31 in the 6A semis, then falling to perennial power Oscar Smith 49-3 in the region final. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Minter, a lefty, has offers from Maryland and Virginia. The Knights feel locked in at the three spot.
The shortened season and limited playoff field in the spring hurt Varina perhaps as much as anyone. The Blue Devils missed out on a playoff spot despite a strong 4-2 showing with close losses to Springs and Hermitage. Expect stalwart defense and disciplined offense in Marcus Lewis' first full season at the helm.
Dinwiddie was 4-2 in the spring with close losses to Dale and Prince George, both playoff teams. Senior all-region QB Brenton Hilton is back to lead a formidable Generals attack with lots of playmakers on the outside. Coach Billy Mills enters his 17th year in charge at Dinwiddie with high expectations.
QB Jordan Allen and versatile playmaker Jayden Mines lead a Patrick Henry outfit that has looked very good and gone 16-5 in coach Ken Wakefield's two seasons. The Patriots could ascend further up the rankings before long.
State champions in 2019, Hopewell's spring season was stunted by the pandemic more than most. Running back Kesean Henderson is one of the best offensive weapons around. The Blue Devils get an early chance to prove they're still among the 804's best Friday against Varina.
No team has more question marks than a Hermitage outfit that reached as high as No. 2 in our rankings in the spring, but lost perhaps its two best players and head coach. The Panthers open against Meadowbrook and Henrico, then get Dale, Varina and Glen Allen in successive weeks. That stretch should tell us if we're underselling Herm at No. 9.
Perry Jones' improving Glen Allen program was very good on the defensive side of the ball in its 4-2 spring showing. There's optimism around the Jaguars, who jump right into the thick of it with Matoaca, Varina, Patrick Henry and Hermitage to open the season.
Benedictine has a number of question marks after losing key starters, but the Cadets have some highly-touted talent rising up in their place, and could make a quick ascent up the rankings.
On the periphery
Trinity Episcopal; Monacan; St. Christopher's; Prince George; Goochland.
Note
Life Christian is widely regarded as one of the area's best schools, and routinely sends many of its senior players to Division I schools. However, because they do not play against any schools from the area, it is tough to provide an accurate evaluation of where they would stand in the T-D Top 10. This season they won't be considered for the ranking, but The Times-Dispatch will continue to provide coverage of their games and players.
