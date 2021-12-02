Previewing the 2021-22 boys high school basketball season

Players to watch:
Dennis Parker, John Marshall: The 6-foot-6 junior wing guard is the latest in a line of top recruits for the Justices. He’s a top 100 prospect with a Power Five offer list that includes LSU, N.C. State, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and VCU. Teammate Damon “Redd” Thompson, a sophomore and the son the son of the former Highland Springs and VSU football star of the same name, has D-I offers.
Alphonzo Billups, Varina: The 6-7 junior guard, who is headed to VCU, is a top 100 recruit because of size, shooting and playmaking abilities. Billups averaged 16 points, 5 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals in 2019-20. Varina has another outstanding wing in 6-5 Christian Carden, who averaged 15.1 points in 2019-20.
Curtis Blair III, Steward: The 6-5 junior guard is a shooter with bloodlines – his father was a star at UR – and offers (Liberty, UR, VCU, Virginia Tech, Florida). He’s considered a top 150 recruit. Blair averaged 17 points while being named All-Metro last season. Cam Gregory, a 6-5 guard, is going to Division I Saint Francis (Pa.).
Jaden Daughtry, Benedictine: Daughtry played at Benedictine previously before transferring last year to L.C. Bird, where he was All-Metro. The senior left-hander, a Division I target, is a big wing (6-6) who can drive, post up or shoot 3-pointers.
A.J. Wills, Yuri Manns, L.C. Bird: Wills, a 6-1 junior guard, is the younger brother of Taja Cole, a Bird grad who was on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list for the nation’s top collegiate point guard in 2018-19 at Georgia. He has an offer from Wichita State. Manns, a 6-3 junior guard, has offers from North Carolina A&T and Radford. Keyontae Lewis, a 6-8 senior center, has an offer from Norfolk State.
Luke Smith, Collegiate: The 6-8 junior forward, the brother of Boise State’s Burke Smith, can score inside and out and already has some lower Division I offers. Collegiate coach Del Smith says Smith is “one of the most skilled forwards in the state.”
Rasheed Daniels, Monacan: The 6-4 junior guard can put up big numbers. He had 32 points against Manchester last season and averaged 18.
Keishawn Pulley, St. Christopher’s: The 6-2 senior guard can beat you from the perimeter or on a drive to the basket. St. Christopher’s coach Hamill Jones expects Pulley to break out.
Christopher Fields Jr., Petersburg: The 6-5 junior’s game is built on power. He’s plenty quick around the basket and getting college interest. He had 22 points against Hopewell in the Class 3, Region A championship game last season.
Also: Raquan Lee-Bryson, Armstrong; Rival Axselle, Atlee; J.B. Bell, Colin Ryan, Collegiate; Miles Phillips, Thomas Dale; Gray Proffitt, Douglas Freeman; Charlie Rohr, Hanover; Dorian Davis, Quanye Veney, Highland Springs; Tyheim Love, Hopewell; Dante Kearse, Jaiden Johnson, Manchester; Curtis Allen, Jordan Lambert, Prince George.
Class 6
Region A
Cosby
Coach: Ron Carr
2020-21: 2-9
Key players: Brayden Simpson G, Mason Howard C, Joe Bell G, Grayson Schultz G
Notable: Carr, in his 16th season at Cosby, lost four starters from last year’s squad. The Titans have a lot of juniors and sophomores on the roster and will try to make some headway behind seniors Simpson, Howard, Bell and Schultz.
James River
Coach: Jonathan Parker-Smith
2020-21: 4-4
Key players: Pierce Boerner, 5-11 G, Michael Johnson, 6-6 G
Notable: Parker-Smith, who spent three seasons as the head coach at Morristown West High in Tennessee, starts with a mostly new lineup. Seniors Boerner and Johnson give him starting points. Parker-Smith wants to play at a quick pace.
Manchester
Coach: Josh Karlson
2020-21: 12-2
Key players: Dante Kearse, 6-3 F, Jaiden Johnson, 6-0 G, Makai Byerson, 6-4 C, Jamel McDuffie, 5-8 G
Notable: The Lancers made a big jump last season, reaching the region final. Karlson has to replace three starters as they move up to Class 6 but has depth and talent, led by Kearse (12.8 points) and Johnson (11). Byerson will have a bigger role as a sophomore. McDuffie, a senior, takes over at point guard.
Thomas Dale
Coach: Keyode Rogers
2020-21: 6-1
Key players: Miles Phillips, 5-10 G, Donovan Means, 6-2 G, Jermaine Coston, 6-4 F, Ben Keeys, 6-6 C
Notable: The Knights are replacing three starters from a top team. Rogers has good starting pieces with Phillips (11.6 points), Means (9.3) and Coston (6 points, 5.1 rebounds). Support will come from Keeys, Jase Callaham (5-10 guard) and Shombe Jackson (5-11 guard). Rogers wants to push the pace.
Class 5
Region C
L.C. Bird
Coach: Troy Manns
2020-21: 13-3
Key players: A.J. Wills, 6-1 G, Yuri Manns, 6-3 G, Keyontae Lewis, 6-8 C, Davien Banks, 6-3 G
Notable: Bird won a region title last season and will be the team to beat again. Wills, Manns and Lewis have college offers. The backcourt is fast and formidable with Wills (junior), Manns (junior) and Banks (senior). Lewis (senior) is a presence inside and will get help from Darrien Thomas (6-4 forward) and freshman Jaqui Vaughn (6-3 forward). Brandon Wade (5-9) will provide some depth in the backcourt.
Clover Hill
Coach: James Wahrman
2020-21: 3-10
Key players: David LaBella, 6-1 F, Logan Lacosse, 5-11 G, Bryce Matthews, 6-7 C, Langston Minor, 5-9 G
Notable: Clover Hill lost its five starters and will start with inexperience and youth. Matthews and Will Wampler (6-6) give the Cavaliers some size. After seniors LaBella, Lacosse, Minor and Wampler, sophomores Zaymon Harris and Lewis Mikea, and freshmen Jalen Deloatch and Brandon Hill, will need to develop.
Deep Run
Coach: Justin Hayes
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Jordan Ibe, G/F, Justin Wilder, G, Jayson Morgan, C, Hunter Albertson, G
Notable: Hayes lost all of his starters from 2019-20, so the Wildcats will have a revamped lineup. He does have several seniors in Ibe, Wilder, Albertson and Zach McCown, a guard. Morgan is a junior.
Douglas Freeman
Coach: Chapin George
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Gray Proffitt, 6-3 G, P.J. Moore, 6-4 G, Davis Cauble, 5-10 G
Notable: Freeman lost a lot of scoring, but it always is a factor. George expects strong guard play from Proffitt, Moore and Cauble and a strong defensive team. Proffitt scored 25 points in the opener. James Steele (6-2), who had 20 points in that game, and Grant Smith (6-4) will be up front.
Glen Allen
Coach: Drew Manton
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Sean McElwain, 6-6 C, Brendan Coughlan, 6-4 G, Chris Dopp, 6-6 F, Kelvin Choice, 6-5 F
Notable: Manton takes over a team that has size and seniors and should be a force once it gets some rust off after going 14-9 in 2019-20. McElwain, committed to play football at William & Mary, returns and will team with fellow seniors Coughlan, Choice and Cliff Fuller. Dopp is a junior.
Hermitage
Coach: Brian Henderson
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Jabari Morris-Jones, 6-1, Eiden Harvey, 5-10, Omar Washington, 6-1,Kavontae Williams, 6-5
Notable: The Panthers have all new players after missing last season, and Henderson will be relying on several underclassmen whom he hopes will grow. Three sophomores -- Harvey, Washington and Williams – are expected to start, along with Chase Weaver (6-1 junior) and Morris-Jones, a senior.
Highland Springs
Coach: Reggie Tennyson
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Dorian Davis, 6-1 G, Quanye Veney, 6-0 G, Latrell Sutton, 6-5 F, Corey Mosley Jr., 6-8 C
Notable: Davis and Veney can score, having averaged 18 and 15.1 points, respectively, in 2019-20. Sutton and Mosley provide size, and sophomore guard Danzelle Coles is 6-4. Khristian Martin, Evan Waller, Jabari Thompson and Jordan Jackson (6-6 freshman) give depth. Some still are playing football, so the Springers may take shape a little later.
Meadowbrook
Coach: Sam Bryant
2020-21: 1-4
Key players: Jason Mabry, 6-4 G/F, Armareon Johnson, 6-2 G, Chamar Hoover, 6-4 F, Logan Holt, 6-6 F/C
Notable: Unlike a lot of area teams, Bryant has four starters returning. He is excited about the potential of a team that still has a lot of underclassmen. While Mabry and Hoover are seniors, Johnson and Holt are juniors, and Lamar Gregg (6-2 G) is a sophomore. Juniors Jamel Williams (6-3) and Isiah Lovejoy (6-5) should see action as well.
Midlothian
Coach: Jarhon Giddings
2020-21: 4-8
Key players: Jack Scott, 6-3 G, Harry Clarke, 6-5 G/F, George Akoto, 6-6 F/C, Conner Reid, 6-6 F
Notable: Giddings will put out a lineup of mostly underclassmen who have good size. Scott, a senior, will be joined in the backcourt by junior Cole Feldman (6-3). Akoto and Reid are juniors; Clarke is a sophomore. Also expected to get playing time are juniors Michael Candland and A.J. Tankard, and sophomores Fabian Rudd and Chase Chambers.
Mills Godwin
Coach: Jake Oliver
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Caleb Lyles, 6-2 G, Matt Cornwell 6-4 F, Kevin Connelly, 6-1 G, Justin Harris, 6-3 F
Notable: Oliver has no starters returning but will have a senior-led group. How quickly everyone can get up to speed is a concern for the Eagles as well as every team that missed last season. Lyles, Cornwell, Connelly and Harris all are seniors. Pete Donald, a 5-10 guard, is a junior.
Prince George
Coach: Travis Carr
2020-21: 2-3
Key players: Curtis Allen, 6-3 G, Jordan Lambert, 5-11 G, Shawn Long, 6-3 G, Davante Anders, 6-3 G
Notable: Carr expects his club to be balanced and have multiple offensive options, although it needs to get some seasoning. He has a key option in Allen, who averaged 19 points. Lambert averaged 8 points. Long is a sophomore, Anders and Floyd Hall (6-3 center) are juniors, and Desmon Rose (6-5 forward) is a freshman.
J.R. Tucker
Coach: Adam Desgain
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Ken Wallace, 5-10 G, Jackson Press, 6-6 C, Donovan Lee, 6-1 F, Jayden Bland, 5-8 G
Notable: Varsity experience is scarce with one starter returning. Press (senior) and sophomore Jeremiah Hister each are 6-6. Wallace is a senior. Lee is a junior, and Bland is a freshman. Seniors Cameron Davis (6-5 forward) and Savion Shambry (6-1 guard) also should figure in the rotation.
Class 4
Region B
Atlee
Coach: Rally Axselle
2020-21: 5-5
Key players: Rival Axselle, 6-4 G, Drew Hollins, 6-2 F, Kennan Martin, 6-3 G, Bronson Davis, 6-2 F
Notable: Atlee may be poised to make a jump in Rally Axselle’s fifth season. He has his deepest team with nine returning players and some 3-point shooters. Rival Axselle is the centerpiece. He averaged 17.1 points. Hollins and Martin each averaged 7.2. They’ll get help from Davis (5.4 points), Jacob Gompers (6-1 G) and Josh Turpin (6-3 F).
Dinwiddie
Coach: Kristian Brown
2020-21: 0-7
Key players: Delano McNair, 6-4 F, Daniel Rose, 6-5 F, Jakai Franklin, 6-5 F, Colin Butler, 5-11 G
Notable: Dinwiddie has little experience with one starter returning. Brown has good height up front, though, with McNair, Rose, Franklin and Almonzo Long (6-5). McNair, Rose and Long are seniors. The guards are Butler and Jordan Clayton (5-11), both sophomores, junior Idris Capers and freshman Christian Lewis.
Hanover
Coach: Rob Rice
2020-21: 7-3
Key players: Charlie Rohr, 6-0 G, Owen Deshazo, 6-6 F, Beau Sahnow, 5-10 G, Will Murphy, 5-8 G
Notable: Rice, who coached at Hermitage from 2015-17, takes over his alma mater with two returning starters to build around: Rohr (17 points) and Deshazo (9 points, 9 rebounds). The Hawks will have plenty of guards with Rohr, Sahnow, Murphy and Will Krickovic. Colin Hufner (6-2) joins Deshazo up front.
Henrico
Coach: Nick Leonardelli
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Jaden Walker, 5-10 G, Xavier Sauls, 5-11 G, P.J. Wyatt 6-2 G, Karon Richardson, 6-3 F
Notable: Leonardelli, a former college assistant at UMass Lowell, takes over the Warriors after a highly successful run under Vance Harmon. There’s not much varsity experience, but Henrico always is a factor, and players such as Walker, Sauls, Wyatt, Richardson and Kyle Brand-Parker should provide scoring, quickness and defense.
Huguenot
Coach: Ksaan Brown
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Khabir Mitchell, 6-0 G, G’mari Quarles, 6-0 G, Amory Rogers, 5-10 G, Stephan Fowlkes, 6-5 F
Notable: Huguenot went 18-6 in 2019-20, but Brown has no starters returning from that squad. He will rely on a guard-oriented lineup that includes seniors Mitchell, Quarles and Rogers, and freshmen Daron Moore and Kaemon Smith. Fowlkes provides some length to a lineup shy on height.
Matoaca
Coach: Nick Burd
2020-21: 2-6
Key players: Marcelleus McLellan, 5-11 G, Jayden Pierre, 6-2 G/F, Andrue Harrell, 6-2 F, Tim Uzochukwu, 6-3 F
Notable: Matoaca lost the bulk of its starting lineup but has some experienced players with McLellan (junior), Pierre (senior) and Harrell (senior). The Warriors don’t have a lot of height and will have several underclassmen in main roles with Arthur, Uzochukwu and Dillon Newton-Short, a 5-8 freshman guard.
Mechanicsville
Coach: Gene Foley
2020-21: 3-6
Key players: Abram Hendrickson, 6-3 F, Samuel Grubbs, 6-4 C, Hayden Branson, 6-0 G, Sean Green, 6-0 G
Notable: Mechanicsville has one starter back and limited varsity experience. The Mustangs will rely on defense and seniors Hendrickson and Grubbs up front on offense. Guards Branson and Green also are seniors.
Monacan
Coach: R.J. Spelsberg
2020-21: 9-4
Key players: Rasheed Daniels, 6-4 G, Kendrick Warren Jr., 6-5 F, Malcolm Moore, 5-8 G
Notable: Spelsberg has his youngest team in eight years, with a roster chocked with juniors and sophomores. But the Chiefs always seem to have talent waiting. Spelsberg does have Daniels, a junior who can light it up, and Warren, the son of former VCU standout and current TJ coach Kendrick Warren. He will be a bigger presence.
Patrick Henry
Coach: Randy Anderson
2020-21: 5-4
Key players: Christian Berry, 6-3 F, Aidan Ward, 5-10 G, Micah Dabney, 6-5 F, Landon Peterson, 5-10 G
Notable: Once he rounds into shape from football, Christian Berry will take the lead. He’s been on the varsity four years. The Patriots will try to make up for inexperience with scrappiness. Ward, Dabney and C.J. Holloway (6-0 guard) are seniors, and Peterson and Paul Pasowitz (5-10 guard) are juniors.
Powhatan
Coach: Ryan Marable
2020-21: 3-9
Key players: Matthew Hempfield, 5-9 G, Matthew Henderson, 6-3 G, Jack Debord, 6-2 G, Austin Hurt, 6-3 F
Notable: Marable lost four starters, but senior Hempfield averaged 11.7 points and senior Ethan Dowdy has experience. The Indians don’t have much height and will rely on their guards and a group of juniors: Debord, Hurt, Paul Bonner and Oscar Whitely. Henderson, a freshman, was the leading scorer on the JV team.
Varina
Coach: Kenneth Randolph
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Alphonzo Billups, 6-7 wing, Christian Carden, 6-5 wing, Kennard Wyche Jr. 5-9 G, Myles Derricott, 6-0 G
Notable: With a dynamic player in VCU commit Billups, another top player in Carden and plenty of athleticism, Varina will be a major threat in Class 4, despite some inexperience. Sophomore Wyche’s father was an All-Metro player at Armstrong. There are plenty of guards with Wyche, Derricott, Jerome Conway Jr., Zyir Baskerville, Anthony Fisher and Amari Baylor, among others.
Class 3
Region A
Colonial Heights
Coach: John Thomas Jr.
2020-21: N/A
Key players: Jaden Newby, 6-3 F, Maurice Harmon, 6-3 F, Alex Chini, 6-4 F, Johnathan Newby, 6-0 G
Notable: Colonial Heights will go as forwards J. Newby (12.1 points, 12.5 rebounds), Harmon (11.3 points) and Chini (7.8 points) go. All are returning starters. Senior Owen Lacks and junior J. Newby move in to handle the starting guard spots. Hunter Johnson, a 6-3 senior, will help at forward.
Hopewell
Coach: Elvin Edmonds III
2020-21: 8-0
Key players: Tyheim Love, 6-0 G, Cameron Mise, 5-9 G, Sincere James, 6-4 F, Anthony Greene 6-3 G/F
Notable: Hopewell starts over after winning the Class 3 state championship. No starters return from that team, although Love was a standout at Petersburg and put up 29 points in the opener. Mise, a sophomore, has some experience, averaging 5 points. Edmonds is expecting James, a junior who missed last year with a knee injury, to be a key contributor, along with senior guard Samauri Tinch.
New Kent
Coach: Garrett Ross
2020-21: 5-5
Key players: Calvin York, 6-2 G, Jack Swynford, 6-1 G/F, Will Ross, 5-7 G, Kyle Diggs, 6-0 G
Notable: Seniors York (14 points) and Swynford (13) are the only returnees from last season, but they give a foundation to what could be a building year. York is getting some interest from Division III schools. Freshmen Ross and Diggs, and junior forward Austin Diggs (6-3), will play key roles on a team that has only three seniors.
Petersburg
Coach: Ryan Massenburg
2020-21: 8-3
Key players: Christopher Fields Jr, 6-5 F, Clarence Claiborne Jr., 6-0 G, Tylik Lawrence, 6-2 G, Bernard Fuller Jr., 6-6 F
Notable: The Crimson Wave returned to form, finishing as the region runners-up last season, and have a focal point in Fields. He’ll get assistance from seniors Fuller, Claiborne and Lawrence, and 6-2 junior guard Jamari Garnett. Other contributions may come from George Wilson III, Jamar Hodges (6-6), Keon Lewis and Kaymeigh Lundy.
Region B
Armstrong
Coach: Darryl Watts
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Raquan Lee-Bryson, 6-0 G, Taemon Doswell, 5-11 G, Devon Cheatham, 6-3 F, Brian Jackson, 6-5 C
Notable: Watts enters his 19th season with two players with varsity experience: Lee-Bryson, a three-year starter who averaged 15 points in 2019-20, and Doswell. They’re seniors, along with Cheatham. Jackson and Delonte Liggons-Johnson (5-9 guards) are juniors. Armstrong will try to use speed and athleticism to overcome some size and inexperience concerns.
Caroline
Coach: Antoine Johnson
2020-21: 6-7
Key players: Gabriel Campbell, 6-2 G, Dominic Washington, 5-10 G, Jayden Freeman, 5-11 G, Shaun Harris, 6-3 F
Notable: Johnson returns his top six as Caroline drops from Class 4 to Class 3. Scoring shouldn’t be a problem with Campbell (16.5 points), Washington (13.2) and Freeman (11.3). Speed and athleticism will have to offset lack of size.
Goochland
Coach: Preston Gordon
2020-21: 6-5
Key players: Gabe Liptak, 5-8 G, Jermiyah Mills, 5-8 G, De’Andre Robinson, 6-2 F
Notable: Goochland will be the new kid on the block with its move to the Jefferson District. Gordon hopes to be strong defensively. He has experience with starters Liptak (8.1 points), Mills and Robinson returning. They’ll be joined by guard J.J. Cox and sophomore F Gabe Clark (6-3). Juniors Jamason Pryor, Nik Cotner and Justin Morton will see action.
Maggie Walker GS
Coach: Cedric Moore Jr.
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Jackson Kennedy, G, K.J. Dowling, G, Cole Didato G, Elliott White, F
Notable: Moore will have a young team learning its way as he implements new systems in his first season. Kennedy is the only senior among probable starters. Dowling, Didato, White and Wood Johnson (forward) are juniors. Sophomore guard Luke Mauzy and junior forward Will Shepard should be in the mix as well.
Class 2
Region A
Thomas Jefferson
Coach: Kendrick Warren
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Travonte Atkins, 5-11 G, Derrick Burnett, 6-1 G, Quinton Wallace, 6-3 F, Darius Williams, 6-4 F
Notable: Warren has a young team that he believes should improve as the season progresses. Sophomores Atkins and Carrnell McCloud will be counted on, along with juniors Wallace and Williams. Burnett and Divine Jones, a 6-9 center, are seniors. Guard Marqui Thomas and forward Amari Jackson should contribute.
John Marshall
Coach: Ty White
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Dennis Parker Jr., 6-6 G, Damon “Redd” Thompson, G, Reggie Robinson, 5-10 G, Malachi Dark, 6-7 F
Notable: John Marshall likely would have been a prohibitive favorite to win back-to-back Class 2 state titles but did not play last season. Most of that talented lineup is gone. Still, JM will be in the hunt. Parker can fill it up from anywhere. Thompson will be a force; he already has D-I offers. Robinson also is in the backcourt, with Dark up front.
Class 1
Region A
Charles City
Coach: Codera Cotman
2020-21: N/A
Key players: Randy Brown Jr., F, DeShaun Greene, F
Notable: Cotman, a Charles City alum, enters his first season thin on numbers and experience. The Panthers have eight players, two with high school experience. With one senior, this figures to be a learning year.
Region B
Carver Academy
Coach: Reggie Simon
2020-21: 3-2
Key players: Jamarle Anderson, 5-7 G, Dasan Oliver, 5-9 G, Tariq Wilson, 6-0 G, Namonte Syrkes, 5-9 F
Notable: Simon has lot of underclassmen, and he expects improvement as the season unfolds. Anderson is a senior. Syrkes and T. Wilson are juniors, and Oliver and Khalid Wilson (6-0 F) are sophomores. Also in the mix: Julian Parker (sophomore), freshmen Jacarl Hart and Mason Hudson, and Jose Baez (junior).
Independent
Benedictine
Coach: Matt Murrer
2020-21: N/A
Key players: Jaden Daughtry, 6-6 F; Davin Cosby, 6-4 G, Josh Hughes, 6-8 C, Kris Tiller, 6-0 G
Notable: Benedictine should be a force in Murrer’s first season. He has four transfers, including All-Metro Daughtry, the Region 5B player of the year who returns after playing at L.C. Bird last year. He averaged 14.3 points and 5 rebounds. Cosby and Hughes will see a lot of action. Sophomore Tiller is the point guard. Colin Cury (6-5) is one of several players 6-4 or taller.
Blessed Sacrament Huguenot
Coach: Chris Hamner
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Zander Nadeau, 6-7 F, David Mann, 6-5 F, Garrett Musselman, 6-5 F, Harrison Lee, 6-3 F
Notable: BSH will revolve around Nadeau (8 ppg), the only returning starter. Hamner’s team has size with Nadeau, Mann and Musselman and athleticism but will be looking for consistent scoring options. Mann may help in that department. He averaged more than 20 points on the JV two years ago.
Collegiate
Coach: Del Harris
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Luke Smith, 6-8 F, J.B. Bell, 6-7 F, Donovan Richardson, 6-5 G, Colin Ryan 6-4 G
Notable: The frontcourt should a handful for a team that will be a handful. Smith, a junior, has Division I offers. Bell has college offers as well, and Ryan has committed to play basketball for Washington & Lee. Richardson will make noise as a sophomore. Jalen Pierce, Maddax Winston-Evans and William Britt bring experience.
Cristo Rey
Coach: Shawn Johnson
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Lamar Walters, 6-1 G, Marc Turner 6-3 F, Kavon Kelly-Humphries, 6-2 F, Tyshawn Louis, 5-9 G
Notable: Johnson leads a program in its first varsity season. Sophomore Lamar Walters was an all-district player at West Point. Turner, a junior, will provide scoring help. Kelly-Humphries is junior, Louis is a sophomore, and Kofi Williams (6-4) is a freshman.
Grace Christian
Coach: Chad Bishop
2020-21: 4-5
Key players: Collin Secrist, 6-3 G/F, Jacob Garrison, 5-11 G, Michael Patrick, 6-3 G, Jordan Ignace, 6-2 G/F
Notable: Bishop, in his first season, has a young team and will rely on returning starters Secrist (senior) and Garrison (sophomore). Patrick is a junior, and Ignace and 6-3 F/C Caden Burch are sophomores. Forwards Ethan Hardy and Ian Mullins should see action as well.
Life Christian
Coach: Brandon Jones
2020-21: N/A
Key players: Judah Egbo, 6-8 F, Jaiden Jeffrey, 6-5 G, Daniel Alford, 6-5 F, Malachi Plaskett, 5-10 G
Notable: Jones, in his first season, plans to get double-digit minutes for 10 players in an uptempo, pressing style. Egbo comes from Oak Hill Academy, Jeffrey from Philadelphia and Alford from Greensville. Jeffrey, Plaskett, Isaiah Woods, Omari Curley, Amari Gray, Branden Green-Pulley and Terry Prosise are the guards. Shannon Henry (6-4) joins Egbo and Alford up front.
New Community
Coach: Danny Wise
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Michael Abouassi, 5-9 G, Wyatt Alridge, 6-1 F/C, Tyler Neuhaus, 6-1 G/F, Emery Bray, 5-11 G/F
Notable: Wise’s team is small, but he expects it to put up points with balance and a fast pace. Abouassi, Alridge and Brey each averaged at least 7.7 points. They’ll get help from freshman guard Gerald Burr III, sophomore Nate Gobble and junior Harrison Inge. Nine players have varsity experience.
St. Christopher’s
Coach: Hamill Jones
2020-21: 2-1
Key players: Keishawn Pulley, 6-2 G, Nikkos Kovanes, 5-10 G, Andre Green, 6-3 F, Trent Hendrick, 6-1 F, Mac Grant, 6-2 G
Notable: Five seniors – Pulley, Kovanes, Green, Hendrick and Grant – have been on the varsity since they were freshmen or sophomores. The Saints lack height, but they will compensate with Pulley leading an uptempo attack. Depth will come from Sonny Bridges, Jacob Zollar, Justus Waller and Christopher Cosby.
Steward
Coach: Curt Kassab
2020-21: 12-3
Key players: Curtis Blair III, 6-5 G, Cam Gregory, 6-5 G, Nicholas Booker, 5-8 G, Daniel Heitman, 6-6 F
Notable: Kassab may have his deepest and most talented club. Blair, a junior, is highly recruited, and Gregory is headed to D-I Saint Francis (Pa.). Booker (Kenyon) and Heitman (Catholic) also will play in college. There’s more firepower with forwards Roman Barshow (6-5) and Owen Gray (6-6), and guards Te’Ven Smith and Sam Roberson.
Trinity Episcopal
Coach: Andrew Blazar
2020-21: DNP
Key players: Leland Coleman, 6-6 F, Alex Chaikin 6-1 G, Luke Fisher, 6-0 G
Notable: After five seasons at James River, Blazar takes over a Trinity program that has been among the area’s best. His players are new to the varsity. He expects a breakout year from Coleman, a junior. Fisher, a junior guard, will run things. Chaiken has “a chance to be one of the best shooters in the area as a sophomore,” Blazar said.
