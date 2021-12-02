Previewing the 2021-22 boys high school basketball season

A.J. Wills, Yuri Manns, L.C. Bird: Wills, a 6-1 junior guard, is the younger brother of Taja Cole, a Bird grad who was on the Nancy Lieberman Award watch list for the nation’s top collegiate point guard in 2018-19 at Georgia. He has an offer from Wichita State. Manns, a 6-3 junior guard, has offers from North Carolina A&T and Radford. Keyontae Lewis, a 6-8 senior center, has an offer from Norfolk State.

Luke Smith, Collegiate: The 6-8 junior forward, the brother of Boise State’s Burke Smith, can score inside and out and already has some lower Division I offers. Collegiate coach Del Smith says Smith is “one of the most skilled forwards in the state.”

Rasheed Daniels, Monacan: The 6-4 junior guard can put up big numbers. He had 32 points against Manchester last season and averaged 18.

Keishawn Pulley, St. Christopher’s: The 6-2 senior guard can beat you from the perimeter or on a drive to the basket. St. Christopher’s coach Hamill Jones expects Pulley to break out.

Christopher Fields Jr., Petersburg: The 6-5 junior’s game is built on power. He’s plenty quick around the basket and getting college interest. He had 22 points against Hopewell in the Class 3, Region A championship game last season.